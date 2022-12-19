Latest Headlines

Barn Owl Gets Stranded In Swimming Pool With Freezing Temperatures - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, December 19, 2022

Officers responded to a noise complaint at a residence in the 8800 block of Apison Pike. Upon their arrival the noise was found to be coming from a barn owl that had got itself stranded during the night in a swimming pool with freezing temperatures. A Tennessee wildlife officer was able to respond. The owl was rescued and taken to a shelter for treatment and recovery.

A residential alarm was activated in the 10300 block of Conifer Ridge. Everything checked out ok.

A citizen reported that a child was found wandering near the stop sign in the 9100 block of Integra Hills Lane. The parents were located and the complaint forwarded to the Department of Children Services.

A two-car crash was reported in the 10300 block of Apison Pike.

An elderly resident was reportedly victimized by suspects who were working to take money out of their Collegedale Credit Union account.

A Homewood resident reported that persons unknown had been siphoning gasoline from their car and had also taken their Ring cameras.

An officer assisted a stranded motorist after their car overheated in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The officer stood by until the driver’s spouse could arrive on the scene.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant after failing to appear in court for a driving on a suspended license charge.

A residential alarm was activated in the 9600 block of Regency Court. Everything checked out ok.

Police were alerted about an individual walking in the lane of traffic in the 5800 block of Main Street. Police located the individual, who lived in the area, and were advised that they had trouble seeing at night. An officer gave the individual a ride to a safe location.

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for DUI.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was found to have bond revocation warrants from previous drug possession charges. The individual was transported to the jail. 

A business alarm was accidentally activated by the cleaning crew in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Tucker Road after receiving reports of an injured coyote near the Greenway. The animal was located and dispatched. Public Works was notified to remove the animal’s remains.

A traffic stop in the 10200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the detention of an occupant for a Hamilton County warrant. The individual was transported to the jail.

Collegedale police pursued two vehicles in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway but discontinued for safety reasons. 

Six vehicles were burglarized and one vehicle was reported stolen from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartments.

A resident of the Village at Apison Pike apartments called to file a harassment report because they felt that they were being talked down to at work.

A street sign was reported stolen in the 4800 block of McDonald Road.

Police were called to the Taco Bell regarding an individual who had fallen asleep in their dining area. No signs of intoxication were noted. The officer assisted the individual find their way home.

A traffic stop was made in the 8900 block of Apison Pike after several citizens had alerted police of an individual driving erratically through the Magic of Lights Christmas light show at the Summit Softball complex. The driver was arrested for a second offense DUI and their blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder at the Raceway gas station. The disorder was verbal only. No crime was confirmed.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

A residential alarm was activated in the 10300 block of Conifer Ridge. Everything checked out ok.


