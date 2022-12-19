Fire Destroys Cohutta Police Department And Ryne & Son's Business On Sunday

The Cohutta, Ga. Police Department building was destroyed on Sunday by fire.

Chief Greg Fowler said no injuries were reported.

The Georgia State Patrol and Whitfield County, Georgia sheriff’s office are taking the 911 calls for the North Georgia town. The non–emergency telephone number is 706-370-4900. Governor Brian Kemp said the state will assist anyway possible. His office said the state fire marshal was sent to the scene on Sunday.

Fire departments from all over the county responded to the 4:30 a.m. blaze. Chief Greg Fowler said all computers except those in patrol cars were destroyed. He said there was no physical evidence in the service center building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Fowler issued the following statement:

“For those inquiring we kept no physical evidence in this building and all cases are secure too. Both are kept secure at offsite locations.



"Thank you to Whitfield County E-911. Georgia Department of Public Safety, Varnell PD, and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office for offering assistance to Cohutta Police Department and our community during this event and after.

"Today was a sad day not only for our agency with the fire, but also Rhyne & Son's. Rhyne & Son's is a business that is housed in the adjoining warehouse to our offices to the rear in a separate area. Rhyne & Son's have always been amazing to our agency and we appreciate them immensely and share sorrow with their losses today too. This company, their family, their friends and especially employees also had a great loss today, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”