200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park To Open This Spring After County Agrees To Pay For Upper Parking Lot

  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022

A new 200-acre park with 10 miles of trail will open this spring on the side of Walden's Ridge near the W Road.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved spending $158,156 to construct an upper gravel parking lot off the W Road for the park.

It will be at 4232 W Road.

The only other bid was $325,510 by Kane Industries, though 134 vendors were notified.

Taft Sibley, park project manager, said the North Chickamauga Creek Conservatory raised $1 million to build the trail system.

He said those using the trail are expected to come from as far as 14 hours away.

Tennessee Rep. Chris Todd Files Resolution To Term Limits In Congress
  • 12/20/2022
