200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park To Open This Spring After County Agrees To Pay For Upper Parking Lot

A new 200-acre park with 10 miles of trail will open this spring on the side of Walden's Ridge near the W Road.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved spending $158,156 to construct an upper gravel parking lot off the W Road for the park.

It will be at 4232 W Road.

The only other bid was $325,510 by Kane Industries, though 134 vendors were notified.

Taft Sibley, park project manager, said the North Chickamauga Creek Conservatory raised $1 million to build the trail system.

He said those using the trail are expected to come from as far as 14 hours away.