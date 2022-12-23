Chattanoogans Awake To Arctic Air Blast, Dusting Of Snow

After going to bed with 47 degree temps, Chattanoogans on Friday morning awoke to 11 degree readings with a wind chill well below zero.

There was only a dusting of snow in downtown Chattanooga from the storm that was launched by alarming winds around midnight.

Emergency officials were advising of the danger of icy roads and of the bitter cold.

In Nashville, the thermometer dipped to zero for the first time since 1996.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today A chance of flurries between 10am and 11am.Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 15. Wind chill values between -2 and -11. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values between -4 and 1. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values between -3 and 7. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind.