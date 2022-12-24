TVA Using "Rolling Blackouts" To Deal With Record-Setting Demand On Electrical System

Record-setting temperatures across the region continue to put intense pressure on the power system. The Tennessee Valley Authority and local power companies working around the clock in difficult conditions to meet this extreme demand, officials said.

On Saturday morning, TVA directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably. This action is similar to steps that TVA and local power companies took on Friday, December 23, to help ensure power system reliability. This measure is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands have been met.

During the 24-hours of Friday, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours. The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. CT when the region-wide average temperature was 9 degrees.

EPB officials said, "With temperatures in the single digits, TVA is requiring EPB and other local power companies to reduce electric load to ensure the stability of TVA’s generation and transmission grid. This is necessitating brief power, controlled outages that will last about 15 minutes and may re-occur periodically. Please keep your thermostat at a normal setting and do not turn it up before or after an interruption as this can cause further problems. We’re doing everything we can to reduce the impact of this situation, and we appreciate your patience."

TVA officials said, "The strong partnership between TVA, local power companies and industrial customers, as well as the individual contributions of residents to conserve energy, continues to make a difference. The public is asked to maintain their conservation efforts over the next 36 hours using a few simple steps:

Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills,

Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and

When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

“We appreciate the work of so many local power companies, businesses and residents to assist TVA in managing the impacts of this extraordinary weather event,” said Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer. “We remain committed to working together to manage the demands of this extraordinary weather and still make the holidays safe and warm.”

