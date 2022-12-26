Couple Killed, 3 Kids Injured In Christmas Day Car Crash

A couple was killed and three children injured in a two-car collision on Christmas day in Cleveland.

The couple, both age 33, were Dustin and Brittany Dillard. The ages of the children are unknown. They were traveling in a Jeep Wagoneer.

Police said a Patrick Conley was driving an Isuzu Ascender when it crossed the median and hit the Dillard's SUV head-on. Police said charges are pending against Conley, who was also injured.

It was reported that Mrs. Dillard was a teacher at Walker Valley High School.