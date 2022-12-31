Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
At Least 20 Apartments Damaged In Fire Early Saturday Morning On Mountain Creek Road

  Saturday, December 31, 2022
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units.

At 1 a.m., fire companies were called to the Signal View Apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road. They arrived on scene to find flames showing from the windows in apartments on one end of a building inside the complex. The fire quickly got into the common attic and multiple master streams were set up to knock down flames.

Firefighters did work with hand lines to get the fire under control. Aerials were once again used to wet everything down.

At least 20 apartments were damaged. The building sustained heavy damage, including roof collapse. Residents gathered at the clubhouse while fire crews were busy on the scene for several hours.

A second alarm brought additional personnel to the apartment complex to help fight the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time. Searches of the apartments were conducted and no one was found inside.

The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents. Chattanooga Police officers helped alert and evacuate residents.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Quint 17, Engine 12, Engine 15, Engine 22, Engine 5, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Quint 16, Quint 1, Squad 19, Squad 1, Squad 13, Quint 6, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded, along with CFD Investigations. 

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
At Least 20 Apartments Damaged In Fire Early Saturday Morning On Mountain Creek Road
At Least 20 Apartments Damaged In Fire Early Saturday Morning On Mountain Creek Road
  12/31/2022
Lee Women Win Big Over Johnson University
Lee Men Close Out 2022 With Hoops Win Over Lindsey Wilson
Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire On Thursday
Lee Women Win Big Over Johnson University
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
Jerry Summers: Homeless City Havens
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
Chattanooga Live Music New Year's Eve Events
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
Uncle Larry's Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Georgia Bell Adams Banks
Dr. Reggie Gaddis
Teresa West Richeson
Roark, Kenneth "Ken" (Georgetown)
Randolph, Mary Jo (Cleveland)
Cloar-Branam, Betty Jean Jones (Cleveland)
