At Least 20 Apartments Damaged In Fire Early Saturday Morning On Mountain Creek Road

A large apartment fire sparked a second alarm response from the Chattanooga Fire Department early Saturday morning and damaged multiple units.

At 1 a.m., fire companies were called to the Signal View Apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road. They arrived on scene to find flames showing from the windows in apartments on one end of a building inside the complex. The fire quickly got into the common attic and multiple master streams were set up to knock down flames.

Firefighters did work with hand lines to get the fire under control. Aerials were once again used to wet everything down.

At least 20 apartments were damaged. The building sustained heavy damage, including roof collapse. Residents gathered at the clubhouse while fire crews were busy on the scene for several hours.

A second alarm brought additional personnel to the apartment complex to help fight the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time. Searches of the apartments were conducted and no one was found inside.

The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents. Chattanooga Police officers helped alert and evacuate residents.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Quint 17, Engine 12, Engine 15, Engine 22, Engine 5, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Quint 16, Quint 1, Squad 19, Squad 1, Squad 13, Quint 6, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded, along with CFD Investigations.