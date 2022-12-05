Police Blotter: Woman Has Front Door Vandalized While She Sleeps; Screaming Woman Is Frustrated With Broken Cart Wheel

A woman on Duncan Avenue told police she discovered someone had vandalized the front door of her residence overnight while she was sleeping. She said it appeared someone had tried prying the front door open, damaging the door in the process. The officer saw multiple pry marks on the door's edge, against the door. The woman doesn’t believe they made entry into the residence.



* * *

Police were dispatched to a disorder on Dorris Street. A woman and her fiancé were on the front porch of their home. The woman had called police due to getting into an argument with her fiancé’s friend. When the officer arrived, the friend was outside, about to leave and the woman was yelling at him. The friend left without any issues and everyone was able to calm down.

* * *

A man at 740 E. 12th St. told police he was asked to get off the bus because he lost his ticket. He said his ticket must have fallen out of his jacket pocket.

* * *

A security guard at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St told police a black male wearing a blue shirt and gray cap attempted to gain entry to the building and was denied because he was not a resident. The man then began yelling and threatening the security guard and other people at the entrance of the building. The man had left prior to police arrive. The security guard said he wanted the man to be trespassed, however police were not able to find him.

* * *

Police were called to Kirby Avenue for a disorder. A man told police he originally called the police because he was in a verbal argument with another man and wanted him to leave. But when police arrived, the man said he wanted the other man to stay and said everything was okay. The other man confirmed and said both were alright with police leaving. It’s to be noted that the first man had been drinking and was intoxicated.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walgreens at 4542 Hwy. 58 where an employee said a black female was currently stuffing items inside her purse. The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The employee estimated the value of the stolen items to be around $100 but was not sure.

* * *

A man told police he sometimes parks his vehicle on E. Main Street overnight. Someone had broken his passenger side window and gained entry into the vehicle. The suspect then stole several boxes of light fixtures that were going to be returned to the store. The broken window was valued at $500 and the stolen light fixtures at $290.



* * *

A woman working at a fast food place on E. 3rd St. told police she has not been able to access her money earned from working there. She said she has been working for approximately six weeks and has not been able to access her money through her Branch account. The woman has earned $1,518.60 in this time frame but hasn't been able to access it. She has been in contact with a woman who is in charge of payroll. The payroll employee told the woman they merged some accounts together but will not give the woman her new card. The woman then went on to say that a white female is the suspect in this incident because she comes inside her residence and takes pictures of her bank cards, taking her money, and taking her clothes. When police asked the woman for proof that this is occurring, she knows because she found her work pants cuffed at the bottom because the woman is short.

* * *

Police were flagged down at 525 McCallie Ave. where a man said his vehicle had been broken into and items were stolen. The man had parked his vehicle in the parking lot around 6 p.m. while visiting his girlfriend who is a student at UTC. The man assured police his vehicle had been locked and pointed out that it looked like the lock on the driver’s door had been tampered with. Police saw significant scratches on and around the door’s keyhole. Police also saw the steering column had been tampered with and had wires hanging from it. The man said he turned his vehicle on to make sure it would still start but now it wouldn’t turn off. The man said multiple items had been taken from inside his vehicle, including 15 Callaway golf clubs, a Titleist golf bag, a Hammer bowling ball bag, and his vehicle registration and insurance from the glove box. He said there was approximately $5-$10 cash in the vehicle that was taken as well.

* * *

A woman on E. 5th Street told police her boyfriend was annoying her and she wanted him to leave. Both acknowledged that it was a verbal argument and both were on the lease. They agreed to separate and would discuss the issue when both were calm.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling south on S. Seminole Drive in her vehicle, approaching the intersection of S. Crest Road. She didn’t realize the road turned or the stop sign was there and continued forward. She then saw she needed to turn and began turning. She could not stay on the road due to the turn she had to make, and she left the road and hit a mailbox on S. Crest Road, disabling her vehicle. Officers spoke to the homeowner and he was given the report number for the incident. The woman had her own tow already en route and would pick up the vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to Reads Lake Road on a report of a woman screaming. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman who said she was screaming at her cart out of frustration since the wheel broke off. She didn’t need any assistance.