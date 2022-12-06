New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor

Two new members of the Collegedale Commission, Morty Lloyd and Tonya Sadler, were sworn in on Monday night. The first business undertaken was the election of Commissioner Lloyd as the next mayor, succeeding Katie Lamb who has been the city’s mayor for the last eight years. Tim Johnson was chosen to continue serving as vice mayor.

A new lease agreement between the city and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation was approved after it had been discussed and changes had been made by the commissioners at the last workshop meeting. A donor purchased eight acres at 4950 Swinyar Dr. and donated the property to the city of Collegedale with the understanding it would be used as a venue for community gatherings and special events. That land is now known as The Collegedale Commons. The city was responsible for building the facilities there and the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation was created and became responsible for the design construction and development of the structures.

With the renewed agreement, the city will continue to maintain the existing facilities and structures and others that may be built in the future and will be responsible for casualty and liability insurance. The foundation will pay rent of $100 per year and will continue operating The Commons and doing maintenance and repairs. This lease renewal begins Jan. 1, 2023 and will continue for the next 10 years. It will automatically renew for five-year terms.

Also approved on Monday night was the Hamilton County Water Quality Interlocal Agreement with seven other small municipalities around Chattanooga. City Manager Wayon Hines said it has been renewed every four years for the last 20 years in order to meet the federal water quality requirements. City Attorney Sam Elliott said that the small municipalities have an obligation to have the same stormwater restrictions as Chattanooga and each has to individually adopt a uniform set of regulations that will all be administered by the county.