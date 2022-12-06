Weston Wamp Office Says Rheubin Taylor Turned Them In On Unpermitted Ramp

The office of County Mayor Weston Wamp said County Attorney Rheubin Taylor turned them in to city inspectors on a ramp that was built at the County Courthouse for Friday night's Christmas tree lighting event. The city issued a letter to the county, saying the ramp was built without approval and needed to come into compliance within seven days. The ramp was afterward removed.

Claire McVay, Wamp chief of staff, called it "indicative of the dysfunctional work environment the county attorney has created."

County Mayor Wamp earlier fired County Attorney Taylor, but he has stayed on while citing a contract that runs through 2025.

Ms. McVay said, "This morning, our office confirmed that Dallas Rucker with the city of Chattanooga was notified by Rheubin Taylor that a ramp was being constructed outside the county courthouse.

"Mayor Wamp thought it was important for all of you to know about this chain of events because it is indicative of the dysfunctional work environment the county attorney has created not only for the mayor, but for the administrators and directors across county government. In my follow up conversations with Todd Leamon and John Agan, they assured me that had Mr. Taylor reached out to them before contacting the city, they could have worked together to avoid a city-issued letter.

"Unfortunately, the letter issued by the City of Chattanooga at Mr. Taylor’s prompting was also leaked to the media. I found out about the story late Friday afternoon as we were getting ready for the Christmas tree lighting when Joda Thongnopnua, Mayor Kelly’s chief of staff, reached out to let me know that the city did not release the letter to the press and was not behind the story.

"From the beginning, the ramp constructed for the courthouse tree lighting was a temporary ramp. Robert Parks, Vice President of Operations with T.U. Parks Constructions Co. stated in an email to Todd Leamon and John Agan:

“ 'Never in a million years did I think we should apply for a permit with the city for a temporary ramp for a function you were having one evening. If I felt like it was needed, I certainly would have reached out myself or asked you.'

"It is very unfortunate that the decisions and hard work of Todd, John and the county employees who work for them was called into question in such a public way by one of our own departments.

"As always, feel free to reach out to any of us if you have questions."

County Attorney Taylor, citing the letter from city inspectors, sent this email on the early afternoon just prior to the courthouse tree lighting::

From: Taylor, Rheubin

Sent: Friday, December 02, 2022 12:26 PM

To: Wamp, Weston; McVay, Claire; Pukenas, Jennifer; Chip Baker; David Sharpe; Gene-O Shipley; Greg Beck; Greg Martin; Jeff Eversole; Joe Graham; Lee Helton; Mike Chauncey; Steve Highlander; Warren Mackey

Cc: Leamon, Todd; Agan, John A.; Southerland, Neill; Milling, Sharon; Hobbs, R. Dee; Stoll, Bill

Subject: FW: Courthouse ramp

December 2, 2022



TO All:



I received the attached yesterday afternoon, and felt that all of you should be made aware of this communication from the City of Chattanooga.



In an effort not to be disruptive of this evening’s planned event, and recognizing that the ramp was built to assist persons with physical difficulties in getting on the South lawn of the Courthouse, if nothing else is done to correct whatever deficiencies the city has observed and noted, I would suggest that said ramp be removed as quickly as possible after tonight’s event.



Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.



Thanks,

Rheubin