Man Arriving At Courthouse For Hearing On Meth Case Found With Bag Of Meth In His Pocket

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Buford Nunley
Buford Nunley

A man arriving at the Courts Building for an appearance on a meth possession charge had some incriminating evidence in his pocket, authorities said.

Security guards said the metal detector at the entrance to the Courts Building hit on metal when 30-year-old Buford Nunley tried to enter.

Nunley was asked about any metal item he might have on him by guards concerned about the possibility of a weapon.

Instead, Nunley pulled out a metal canister.

Guards said in the canister they found a bag of meth along with 6.5 pills identified as subuten. Nunley could not provide a prescription for the pills.

Now Nunley will face two meth charges when he returns to the Courts Building on Jan. 3.

