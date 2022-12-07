VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 12/7/22

A woman from Lithonia, Ga. called police to report that, after her cheerleading team won a plaque, the assistant coach refused to give her the plaque. After the woman was able to get the plaque ... more
The fall term of the Regular Grand Jury ended on Tuesday and it reported respect for the judicial process and those involved.
The Grand Jury had recommendations that CIT training be provided ... more
The W Road will be closed on Thursday, from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
This is for scheduled ditch cleaning and general maintenance.
Residents who live directly on the W Road will have access, but other ... more