Two dogs perished in a detached garage fire in the 5000 block of Florida Avenue in St. Elmo overnight.

It happened just after midnight.

The garage was a total loss. There were no injuries and the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

Quint 14, Squad 1, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1 Green Shift responded. Photos from BC1 LaFerry.