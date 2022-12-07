Latest Headlines

Homeless Coalition Says Resources Running Out To Aid Displaced Budgetel Residents

  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The executive director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said at a Wednesday press conference that funding is due to run out in a week to help displaced Budgetel Inn residents in East Ridge.

Mike Smith said, "On Wednesday, November 16th, the week before Thanksgiving, the Budgetel was unexpectedly shut down with little notice to the residents.  The actual number of those displaced, no one really knows.

"The Homeless Coalition, working with numerous community partners, was able to quickly patch together a crisis response for those residents who had no options at the end of the day for other housing or shelter.

"Within the first two days, we were able to place 176 adults and 112 children in 121 hotel rooms spread across the county, with the vast majority of those rooms being in Chattanooga.  Additionally, there were several churches that opened their doors for over 60 other persons in families that had been displaced. 

"Through the outpouring of support from the community, direct support from THDA, assistance from United Way of Greater Chattanooga, Metropolitan Ministries, and so many others, we have been able to extend those 121 hotel rooms until December 14, 2022. 

"That is the date that our funds are projected to be exhausted.  The week before Christmas, we will no longer be able to offer emergency support for these 112 children and their families and pets. 

"I want to be clear on who exactly it is we are speaking of here.  The Coalition and community partners prioritized families with children and the medically fragile. 

"These families were working and paying for their stay.  A search of our homeless database shows that the majority of these families had never been identified as unsheltered.  These families may have never become unsheltered.  They were working.  They were paying their way, many pulling together meager savings in the hope of securing housing for their children.  They were trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps.  Is this not the embodiment of the American Dream?  To provide a better life for your children?

"But the crisis has only gotten worse.  The emergency hotel rooms we secured were not in East Ridge.  East Ridge is where many were employed and walked to work.  They have now lost their employment due to no direct fault of their own.  These working parents did not chose to lose their jobs.

"On December 14th, our assistance runs out and many of these families will be with no resources and nowhere to turn.  

"We need more time.  We are working alongside amazing community partners who are making progress on housing these families.  But we need more time.

"After speaking with our partners, we project that we can house 70% of these families within 3 months, that is if we are able to keep them sheltered during that time.  These families want to work and provide for their children.  Do they not deserve that chance?  The chance at the American Dream that they had already been working toward?  

"Ask any of the families with children if they wanted to be raising their children in a hotel, and they will answer “no”.  They were doing what they could with what resources they had available.

"I am asking the community, corporations, local governments, the faith based community, and even God himself to work with the Coalition to see these families housed to ensure these children are not homeless the week before Christmas.  Let us as a community give these families a chance.  

"The estimated cost to offer emergency hotel assistance for 3 months which will offer the needed time to the community partners to house these families is $400,000.

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition charges no overhead fees or administration fees to funds donated in this effort. All funds go directly to assisting these families. Please work with us."

The shutdown came on a public nuisance petition from District Attorney Coty Wamp, citing multiple police calls to the hotel near Exit 1.

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson is due to make a personal tour of the hotel next Monday afternoon. He said he is seeking to have at least a portion of the Budgetel to reopen soon, while operating under new restrictions. Those include cooperating with the East Ridge Police.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: I'm Still A Yankees' Fan
Randy Smith: I'm Still A Yankees' Fan
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Is Threatened After Cheerleading Competition; Couple Reports Their Kids Being Harassed At School
  • Breaking News
  • 12/7/2022
Homeless Coalition Says Resources Running Out To Aid Displaced Budgetel Residents
  • Breaking News
  • 12/7/2022
Commissioners Concerned About Delay On Building New Tyner High/Middle School
Commissioners Concerned About Delay On Building New Tyner High/Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 12/7/2022
County Commissioners Tired Of "Witch Hunt," "Middle School Stuff", "Soap Opera"
County Commissioners Tired Of "Witch Hunt," "Middle School Stuff", "Soap Opera"
  • Breaking News
  • 12/7/2022
Woman Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence In Faceoff With Another Woman That Was Facebook Live-Streamed
Woman Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence In Faceoff With Another Woman That Was Facebook Live-Streamed
  • Breaking News
  • 12/7/2022
Breaking News
Homeless Coalition Says Resources Running Out To Aid Displaced Budgetel Residents
  • 12/7/2022

The executive director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said at a Wednesday press conference that funding is due to run out in a week to help displaced Budgetel Inn residents in ... more

Woman Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence In Faceoff With Another Woman That Was Facebook Live-Streamed
Woman Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence In Faceoff With Another Woman That Was Facebook Live-Streamed
  • 12/7/2022

A woman who was involved in a faceoff with another woman that was live-streamed on Facebook was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in state prison for aggravated assault. Kuchava Moore appeared ... more

Grand Jury Recommends CIT Training For All Officers, More Efficient Presentation Of Cases
  • 12/7/2022

The fall term of the Regular Grand Jury ended on Tuesday and it reported respect for the judicial process and those involved. The Grand Jury had recommendations that CIT training be provided ... more

Breaking News
W Road To Be Closed Thursday For Ditch Cleaning And Maintenance
  • 12/7/2022
2 Dogs Perish In Fire On Florida Avenue In St. Elmo
2 Dogs Perish In Fire On Florida Avenue In St. Elmo
  • 12/7/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 12/7/22
  • 12/7/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/7/2022
2 New Commissioners Join Red Bank Commission; Berry, Dalton Remain Mayor, Vice Mayor
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Sports
Mocs Win 88-76 Over Visiting Milwaukee
  • 12/6/2022
Randy Smith: I'm Still A Yankees' Fan
Randy Smith: I'm Still A Yankees' Fan
  • 12/7/2022
UTC's Wazeerud-Din Named SoCon Player Of The Week
  • 12/6/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Down UTC, 69-39
  • 12/7/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
  • 12/6/2022
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
  • 12/6/2022
Did You Know? Grooming
Did You Know? Grooming
  • 12/7/2022
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Medic 15 Is Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2022
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
  • 12/6/2022
Entertainment
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
  • 12/5/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
  • 12/6/2022
Ringgold Native Now Performs At Historic Barter Theatre In Abingdon, Va.
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America - And Response
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
TN Attorney General Skrmetti Leads Multistate Coalition In U.S. Supreme Court To Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 12/6/2022
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
  • 12/5/2022
Real Estate
Taco Bell Sells For $1.5 Million
Taco Bell Sells For $1.5 Million
  • 12/6/2022
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee’s School Of Nursing Holds Shark Tank, Innovation Expo
Lee’s School Of Nursing Holds Shark Tank, Innovation Expo
  • 12/6/2022
Local Students Win Scholarship Prize In League Of Women Voters Essay Contest “How Voting Impacts Our Future"
Local Students Win Scholarship Prize In League Of Women Voters Essay Contest “How Voting Impacts Our Future"
  • 12/6/2022
Chand To Speak At Lee’s Winter Commencement
Chand To Speak At Lee’s Winter Commencement
  • 12/6/2022
Living Well
U.S. News & World Report Names Siskin Hospital West Among Best In Tennessee
  • 12/6/2022
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 12/5/2022
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
  • 12/5/2022
Memories
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
  • 12/5/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Eric Anthony Crabtree
Eric Anthony Crabtree
  • 12/7/2022
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
Jimmy Kenneth “Ken” Holloway
  • 12/6/2022
Herman Ray Proffitt
Herman Ray Proffitt
  • 12/6/2022
Area Obituaries
McAlister, Douglas "Denver" (Cleveland)
  • 12/7/2022
Ross, Wayne "Gene" (Cleveland)
Ross, Wayne "Gene" (Cleveland)
  • 12/7/2022
Oliver, Edwin C. (Cleveland)
  • 12/7/2022