Police Blotter: Man With Cut To His Head Says Wife Didn’t Do It; Police Catch Man Skipping Out On Bar Tab

Police spoke with a man on his front steps on Sequoia Drive and saw that he had a cut to the back of his head. He told police nothing had happened and his wife wasn’t home. Police asked again what happened and the man said they had gotten into an argument and that his wife didn’t hit him and that he had fallen and hit his head. The man was intoxicated and would comply with the officer’s verbal commands. He was detained due to his level of intoxication. The man was checked out by EMS but denied being taken to the hospital. Police were able to speak with the man’s wife and she also said they had gotten into an argument twice that evening. She said she was trying to leave the house to let things cool off between her husband and that she bumped into him while she was trying to leave. Police told the woman they both needed to separate for the night because they had told police they were in a verbal disorder and also because the man was intoxicated. Both agreed that was the best thing for the time being. Police stayed until the wife was able to find a place to stay for the night and for her to pack a bag of clothes.



* * *

A woman on Fairleigh Street told police she received a text and email from a number she believed to be her boss. She was told to get three Apple gift cards, two for $200 and one for $100. She believed it was for a presentation her boss was doing. The woman went to Publix and purchased the three Apple Store cards. She sent these to the phone so her "boss" could confirm them. The woman was then instructed to get one more Apple Store card for $200. The woman went to Walgreens to purchase this last Apple Store card. The cashier informed the woman this may be a scam. The woman then realized she was being scammed. She informed her actual boss and her bank. This scammer stole $500 worth of Apple Store cards. The only information on the suspect is the phone number.

* * *

A man at Planet Fitness at 6231 Perimeter Dr. told police that while he was working out, someone stole his wallet and vehicle key. The man said when he went to his vehicle, he noticed that another man’s wallet and money had been stolen out of the center console. The first man said his debit card and credit cards were used at an unknown Walmart and so was the second man’s credit card. Both will be working with their banks on this matter.

* * *

An employee at Hamilton Place told police an older white female took a jacket from the men's section and walked past the point of sale, then walked out of the store. The employee attempted to stop her but the suspect kept walking. The jacket was an Arc'teryx that was worth $300. This suspect has also shoplifted at their other store at the Northshore location.

* * *

A man on Amos Road told police he had a check written out in the amount of $6,274.71 stolen and cashed. His bank is aware and will be conducting an investigation. He needed a report for his bank.

* * *

The Dollar General manager at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police a black female wearing a black jacket with pink accents came into the store. The suspect then selected a can of Dr. Pepper, valued at $1.25, and left the store with the item, passing the point of sale. The suspect then left the area in a white sedan.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church at 1805 Long St. Police found a man sleeping at the entrance. The man is homeless and told police he has been staying there in front for a couple months. The man said he had permission from the church pastor, but was unable to provide any documentation. The officer made multiple attempts to reach the pastor of the church, but was unsuccessful. The officer asked the man to leave and he complied, promising to get written permission from the pastor before staying there again.



* * *

A man on Igou Gap Road called police and reported he drove to work with another man. He allowed the other man to hang out while he was at work. The man came back outside around 2 p.m. and noticed his vehicle was gone. He called the other man and he gave the run around of where he was, but said he would return the vehicle. The man went home after work. He attempted to call him back multiple times but it would go straight to voicemail. The man only wants his vehicle back and doesn’t wish to press charges. An officer attempted to call the other man and it went straight to voicemail> He left him a message to let him know the situation and to call police or the man back.

* * *

A man told police he came to the Brew and Cue at 5017 Rossville Blvd. and, when he came back outside about an hour and a half later, his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was gone. He said that the motorcycle is "vivid black" and that the right side of the saddle bag is ripped and it has a scratch on the front fender. He was able to show police video footage from the security cameras at the restaurant of the motorcycle being driven away but the video is too dark to see who was driving. The keys were not with the vehicle when it was stolen.

* * *

A woman on E. 12th Street told police she believed someone was following her. She left work at the Greyhound bus station earlier to go to the store, and when she did, she saw a taxi out front of the business follow her to the store. She said it then followed her from the store back to the bus station. She said it was a white Mercury Taxi, driven by a black male who she believed she knows and gave police his name. There was no one else at the bus station at the time.

* * *

A woman on Market Street called police because her passenger was allegedly "tearing up her car". Police spoke with the man and he said the two of them would always get into arguments and she would call police. The officer didn’t see any damage to the inside of the woman’s vehicle. Police drove the man to his job at the chicken plant.

* * *

While in the area of Boneyard on Station Street, an officer was flagged down by staff saying an individual who had just run past the patrol vehicle had walked out on their tab. The officer quickly found the individual running from the scene and spoke with him at 1400 Station St. The man was detained and transported back to 26 Station St. Once back at Boneyard, the complainant simply requested the tab be paid. The man was then released to pay the bill and go home with his friends.