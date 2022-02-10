NAACP President Says City Council Tips Scales In Favor Of Their District 8 Appointee

Ann Pierre, president of the local NAACP chapter, said the City Council gave a leg up to the person they appoint to fill the District 8 vacancy by allowing them to run in the August election.

She said, "On Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council voted to allow the person they plan to appoint to the seat vacated by Anthony Byrd to seek the office in the next scheduled election. Previously, the individual appointed by the City Council to serve in a vacated seat did not run as a candidate in the next available election.

"Since the City Council took this action, the appointed person becomes the incumbent, the scale is tipped toward the appointed individual. It is the right of the residents of the district to select a person from those who qualify to run and not the City Council. The right to elect belongs to the people of the district, therefore council members in prior years who were faced with the same situation did not circumvent the citizenry."

Council Chairman Chip Henderson had argued in favor of the council naming a "caretaker" to the post, saying that would leave the decision as to the permanent replacement up to the voters.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill agreed, but other council members voted to let the appointee run.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said the council did not have the authority to require an appointee to pledge not to be a candidate in the election.

Candidates to be named to the District 8 City Council seat can begin applying next Wednesday with the council clerk's office.

The deadline will be at noon on March 1.

The council will hear three-minute presentations from the contenders.

A vote will be held on March 8.

The person named will serve until an election in August.

There will be a runoff election if one candidate does not get more than 50 percent in the August voting.

The vacancy occurred when Anthony Byrd was named City Court clerk.