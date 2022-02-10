Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)