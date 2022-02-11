County School Probe Finds Students In Bible Class Did Not Take Offense At Any Teacher Comment; Attorney For East Hamilton Teacher Said She Was "Unjustly Smeared"

A county school investigation found that students in a Bible class at East Hamilton High School were not offended by any comments made by a teacher involving the Jewish people.

However, officials said, "While it does not appear that the statement was intended to cause offense, it did. No student should feel singled out or marginalized in class as a result of a teacher’s instruction."

They said additional concerns brought forth by a parent of a student in the class are also being checked out.

The parent, Juniper Russo, went to the news media and headlines went out across the country stating "Chattanooga Teacher Accused Of Teaching Students 'How To Torture A Jew.' "

The teacher's attorney, Caldwell Huckaby, said she had been "unjustly smeared online and in the media."

County School officials said, "In its efforts to ensure that all students and staff experience a climate of belonging and support, Hamilton County Schools last week launched a rigorous investigation into a parent complaint concerning classroom activities involving the Bible History elective course at East Hamilton Middle School.

"The investigation was led by counsel and included multiple interviews with the teacher, students who were in the class at the time referenced, and the parent who raised the concerns. The investigation determined the following concerning the teacher’s alleged use of the word “torture” during a lesson surrounding the Hebrew name of God on Feb. 2.

"The teacher made a reference to the fact that Jewish people do not say the Hebrew name of God as represented and, in essence, that to hear or say that word would be a torturous or difficult experience for them. Some students recalled the discussion while others did not. None of the students interviewed believed that the teacher was instructing them on how to torture a Jewish person or that her comments were rooted in malice.

"We cannot conclude that the teacher intended to actually instruct her students about how to ‘torture’ a Jewish person, and none of the students interviewed who recalled the comment interpreted it negatively. While it does not appear that the statement was intended to cause offense, it did. No student should feel singled out or marginalized in class as a result of a teacher’s instruction. Additional concerns brought forth by the parent were also investigated, and a review committee is being formed by the district’s partner to evaluate course content and reference materials.

"Hamilton County Schools is committed to restoring a positive learning experience between the teacher and students. As a District, we will continue to take appropriate steps to ensure all students feel accepted and supported while receiving the opportunities and access needed to thrive in our classrooms, and we will continue to support teachers as they learn and grow in their profession to accomplish that goal."

The East Hamilton Middle School Bible teacher said, “This statement is in response to the many false accusations that have been made about me online and in the media. As a Hamilton County School’s educator and recent Emory University seminary graduate, I have been professionally trained in the academic presentation of the Hebrew Bible as a historical text. I strongly support the equal and fair treatment for people of all religious, racial, and cultural backgrounds.

"I am personally offended by the statements that have been attributed to me, and I unequivocally deny making them. I did not utter antisemitic remarks nor refuse a parent/teacher meeting. It is a shame that a misinterpretation of what I actually said has caused such far-reaching destruction to my students, the Jewish community world-wide, and me. I am grateful that the investigation of this matter by the Hamilton County School System has completely exonerated me. It is my hope that this statement will clear up confusion and false accusations.”

Attorney Huckaby said, “My client has been unjustly smeared online and in the media for allegedly saying something that she absolutely did not say, nor would she ever. This is what happens when people rush to judgment without knowing the facts.

"Fortunately, the Hamilton County School System took its time, conducted a thorough investigation of this matter, and arrived at the correct conclusion that my client said nothing of the sort. In an effort to promote an open and productive dialogue, we have offered to meet with the parent involved, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, and the Anti-Defamation League, and we sincerely hope that they will accept our offer.”