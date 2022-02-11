Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 131 New Cases

 Friday, February 11, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Friday, February 11, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 131 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 225 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,951. 

There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,024. It is reported the deaths were two males and one female; two white and one black; one age 21-30, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 196 in Hamilton County, down from 212 on Thursday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 58 Hamilton County inpatients and 32 patients are in ICU, down from 36 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 91,074, which is 95 percent. There are 3,853 active cases, compared to 4,285 on Thursday.


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)

County mayor candidate Sabrena Smedley touted her eight years of governmental experience as a County Commissioner during the Civitan Club’s Friday afternoon meeting. During the next election ... (click for more)

Gene Hunt, former aide to Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and insurance executive, has died at age 90. Mr. Hunt was born in Oklahoma City, OK on October 28, 1931. He spent his youth there ... (click for more)



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City ... (click for more)

County mayor candidate Sabrena Smedley touted her eight years of governmental experience as a County Commissioner during the Civitan Club’s Friday afternoon meeting. During the next election cycle, the county will have several new commissioners, a new sheriff, school board members, and more. “I see it as an advantage, because it's a critical time where we’re going to have ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Gene Hunt

Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trouble At Auburn

There is no way this ends up “happily ever after.” Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is smoldering on a hot seat unlike any I can ever remember in the half-century I have followed Southeastern Conference sports and the fact nobody is saying anything tells me everything. With the swirl that is unfolding, Harsin is effectively through as the latest head coach of the football Tigers. ... (click for more)

Sports

#13/10 Lady Vols Cruise To 76-62 Win Over Missouri

Bouncing back into the win column, the No. 13/10 Tennessee women's basketball team raced to a 58-33 lead after the first three quarters and coasted to victory over Missouri, 76-62, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (20-4/9-2 SEC) grabbed their 20th win of the season, the 44th time in 48 years that the program has reached that total. Missouri fell to 16-8, ... (click for more)

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss Picked To Win Conference Championship

Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced. Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas ... (click for more)


