Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 131 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 131 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 225 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,951.

There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,024. It is reported the deaths were two males and one female; two white and one black; one age 21-30, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 196 in Hamilton County, down from 212 on Thursday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 58 Hamilton County inpatients and 32 patients are in ICU, down from 36 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 91,074, which is 95 percent. There are 3,853 active cases, compared to 4,285 on Thursday.