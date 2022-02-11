Firefighters Respond To 2 House Fires In Short Time Span - Lookout Valley And Hixson

Chattanooga firefighters stopped a chimney fire from spreading through a Lookout Valley home Friday.

Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Obar Drive at 4:31 p.m. A nanny was present in the residence with a small child when she noticed smoke in the house.

She quickly exited with the child and called 911.

Firefighters spotted heavy smoke in the chimney area on arrival. They quickly learned that the fire had gotten out of the chimney and into the structure itself. Crews got the fire out and prevented it from damaging the rest of the house, containing it to the living area around the fireplace and chimney. There were no injuries. Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 3, Squad 20 and Battalion 1 responded.

Then at 7:19 p.m., units responded to another house fire, this time in Hixson. There were reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home in the 1900 block of Dupont Street.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 10 minutes. No one was home at the time and the cause is under investigation. Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 16, Quint 6, Quint 10, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, HCEMS and CPD responded.