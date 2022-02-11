 Friday, February 11, 2022 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Firefighters Respond To 2 House Fires In Short Time Span - Lookout Valley And Hixson

Friday, February 11, 2022
Lookout Valley
- photo by CFD

Chattanooga firefighters stopped a chimney fire from spreading through a Lookout Valley home Friday.

 

Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Obar Drive at 4:31 p.m. A nanny was present in the residence with a small child when she noticed smoke in the house.

She quickly exited with the child and called 911.

 

Firefighters spotted heavy smoke in the chimney area on arrival. They quickly learned that the fire had gotten out of the chimney and into the structure itself. Crews got the fire out and prevented it from damaging the rest of the house, containing it to the living area around the fireplace and chimney. There were no injuries. Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 3, Squad 20 and Battalion 1 responded.

 

Then at 7:19 p.m., units responded to another house fire, this time in Hixson. There were reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home in the 1900 block of Dupont Street.

 

Firefighters had the fire under control in 10 minutes. No one was home at the time and the cause is under investigation. Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 16, Quint 6, Quint 10, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations, HCEMS and CPD responded. 


Hixson
- photo by CFD

East Ridge Asking $13 Million State Grant To Help With Project By Red Wolves Owner

February 11, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The owners of the Red Wolf development in East Ridge are continuing to invest in the 60-acre area around the stadium which has already been partially built along I-75. The entire development ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)



East Ridge Asking $13 Million State Grant To Help With Project By Red Wolves Owner

The owners of the Red Wolf development in East Ridge are continuing to invest in the 60-acre area around the stadium which has already been partially built along I-75. The entire development has been designated for a variety of uses including the stadium, retail space, hotels, residences and the infrastructure associated with the new buildings. East Ridge City Council members made ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Gene Hunt

Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trouble At Auburn

There is no way this ends up “happily ever after.” Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is smoldering on a hot seat unlike any I can ever remember in the half-century I have followed Southeastern Conference sports and the fact nobody is saying anything tells me everything. With the swirl that is unfolding, Harsin is effectively through as the latest head coach of the football Tigers. ... (click for more)

Sports

#13/10 Lady Vols Cruise To 76-62 Win Over Missouri

Bouncing back into the win column, the No. 13/10 Tennessee women's basketball team raced to a 58-33 lead after the first three quarters and coasted to victory over Missouri, 76-62, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (20-4/9-2 SEC) grabbed their 20th win of the season, the 44th time in 48 years that the program has reached that total. Missouri fell to 16-8, ... (click for more)

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss Picked To Win Conference Championship

Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced. Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas ... (click for more)


