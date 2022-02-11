Serial Armed Robber Was Wearing 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot Shirt In last Holdup

Authorities say a serial bank robber was wearing a 208 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt in his most recent holdup. That was Monday at Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Ala.

The FBI says the same man has robbed seven other banks since Dec. 6.

There have been three in Knoxville, two in Nashville and two in Murfreesboro.

He is described as walking with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body. He has worn different clothing at each robbery.

If you have information, call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.