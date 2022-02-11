 Friday, February 11, 2022 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Serial Armed Robber Was Wearing 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot Shirt In last Holdup

Friday, February 11, 2022

Authorities say a serial bank robber was wearing a 208 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt in his most recent holdup. That was Monday at Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Ala.

The FBI says the same man has robbed seven other banks since Dec. 6.

There have been three in Knoxville, two in Nashville and two in Murfreesboro.

He is described as walking with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body. He has worn different clothing at each robbery.

If you have information, call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.


February 11, 2022

City Establishes Department Of Early Learning; Karitsa Jones To Be Administrator

Firefighters Respond To 2 House Fires In Short Time Span - Lookout Valley And Hixson


The city is setting up a Department of Early Learning that will be headed up by Karitsa Jones, county school board member who recently joined the Kelly administration. Ms. Jones was initially ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters stopped a chimney fire from spreading through a Lookout Valley home Friday. Blue Shift companies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Obar Drive at 4:31 p.m. ... (click for more)



City Establishes Department Of Early Learning; Karitsa Jones To Be Administrator

The city is setting up a Department of Early Learning that will be headed up by Karitsa Jones, county school board member who recently joined the Kelly administration. Ms. Jones was initially named to lead the city’s Community Forward Schools Partnership . The new department will manage the city of Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start programs, manage the city of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Gene Hunt

Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trouble At Auburn

There is no way this ends up “happily ever after.” Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is smoldering on a hot seat unlike any I can ever remember in the half-century I have followed Southeastern Conference sports and the fact nobody is saying anything tells me everything. With the swirl that is unfolding, Harsin is effectively through as the latest head coach of the football Tigers. ... (click for more)

Sports

#13/10 Lady Vols Cruise To 76-62 Win Over Missouri

Bouncing back into the win column, the No. 13/10 Tennessee women's basketball team raced to a 58-33 lead after the first three quarters and coasted to victory over Missouri, 76-62, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (20-4/9-2 SEC) grabbed their 20th win of the season, the 44th time in 48 years that the program has reached that total. Missouri fell to 16-8, ... (click for more)

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss Picked To Win Conference Championship

Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced. Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas ... (click for more)


