Police Blotter: Frequent Shoplifter Steals Beer At Mapco; Car Thieves Take Same Car Twice

A clerk at the Mapco, 201 Browns Ferry Road, told police a white female came into the store and stole beer. Police showed the clerk a picture of a woman who is known to police in the area as a frequent shoplifter. The clerk positively identified her as the same woman. The store clerk has yet to decide to prosecute for the $7 worth of beer. Police will follow up at a later time to find out if he has made a decision.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on South Moss Avenue. Police spoke with a woman who said she and her boyfriend were arguing over "dumb stuff." She said at no time did the altercation

become physical. Police then spoke with the boyfriend, who said the same as the woman. Police observed no signs that anything physical had taken place between them.

* * *



A man at an apartment on West Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he is currently in the process of moving out, and while doing so, a black male identified as "Lonnie" who is partially disabled, cursed at him in the lobby. The man said he wished to report the matter to police. Police attempted to speak with "Lonnie," but it appeared he had already left.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police that his neighbors were being very loud, but it had since ceased. He said that he was moving out the next day and everything was fine.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 248 Northgate Mall Dr. Police found a man going through the American Thrift Store donation bins. Police spoke with the man, who said he was just looking for dry clothes to wear. Northgate Mall security was on scene and said the man has been on the property several times this week loitering and acting suspicious. The mall security officer issued the man a one-year ban from the property and he was told not to come back.

* * *

A man was reported standing on the side of the road in the rain at 1200 Mercer St. Police asked him if he was okay, and he asked if this was about last night. The man said he wanted a ride to his grandmother's house on Arkwright Street. Police were skeptical about taking the man to his grandmother's house, since he was carrying two bags of clothes and made the comment of police being there last night. Police got the grandmother's phone number from the man and gave her a call. The grandmother said police were called out there last night and she did not want her grandson at her residence. The man then said he would like a ride to the Community Kitchen and the officer gave him a ride there. The man did not have any warrants for his arrest.

* * *



A man told police that while traveling at 230 Highway 153 southbound he struck a vehicle tire with the front of his truck that caused damage. The man said that he is unsure what happened, but believes that it was from a wreck that also occurred at this location. Police checked the vehicle involved in the crash. It was a single vehicle and all tires were still attached to it.

* * *



Police received a request for a disorder prevention at the Trails of Signal Mountain, 3535 Mountain Creek Road. Police spoke to a man there who said that he needed to get the remainder of his daughter’s belongings out of the apartment. The man and his daughter were there and they were able to quickly gather some belongings that had been set by the front door of the apartment. The man said that no further assistance was needed.

* * *

An employee at the Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road, told police that a black male entered the store and took $50 worth of merchandise. He said the man then fled. No other suspect information is available.

* * *

A disorder was reported at The Overlook of Hamilton Place, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police found a couple who were occupying a white Saturn sedan (TN tag). The man told police he was having car issues and was screaming outside because he was upset. The couple said they were both okay and were already calming down from being upset.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on West 37th Street told police that sometime between 3 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. someone broke out the passenger-side window of her Hyundai Elantra (GA tag). She said they stole a purse that did not contain anything of value. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on North Moore Road told police her 2020 Nissan Rogue was taken and then found a couple of days ago. The woman said she had the vehicle in her driveway waiting on the insurance company to pick it up for repairs. She said the thieves came back that morning around 6 a.m. and stole her vehicle again. She said the thief had kept the key to the vehicle when they stole it the first time. The vehicle is in NCIC. There is no suspect information.