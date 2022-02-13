Police Blotter: Couple Accuse One Another Of Being "Crazy"; Man Claims Another Man Came Into His Hotel Room Through Window

Police met with a couple causing a disorder on Cannon Avenue. Both the man and woman were intoxicated. The woman told police the man "is crazy" and she believes he is cheating on her. The man said that the woman was crazy so he locked himself in his room, and the woman tried to open the door. Neither had any visual, physical harm. The man said he would call for a ride to be away for the night. The man's ride arrived and he left without incident.

* * *

An employee at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police a white male came into the store and selected a knife, he opened the knife and then used it to cut open a package for a pair of

head-phones. He then attempted to open a flashlight package. The man then exited the store and left in a tan colored Buick SUV. He said the man had a large amount of tattoos ranging from his face to his hands.

* * *

Police noticed a gold Honda improperly parked on Broad Street. The Honda was partially in a parallel parking spot and partially in the roadway. The officer spotted what looked to be a green tow sticker on the driver's-side window. The green sticker stated that it was improperly parked and had written in Mosteller's Towing, but had no date or time that the sticker was placed or when the vehicle was due to be towed. Police called in to Dispatch to check if anyone had been out with this vehicle and was informed no one had. Police then placed an orange 48-hour tow sticker on the vehicle's driver's-side window.

* * *

Police were called to 7019 Hwy. 153 by a man whose International box truck (TX tag) was partially stuck in the ditch in front of Clement's Antiques and partially blocking Highway 153. Also on scene was the owner of the property. The owner voiced concern regarding a water line which runs through the ditch; however, police observed no evidence the man's truck had caused damage to the water line. Mosteller's Towing recovered the man's truck, which was later driven from the scene.

* * *

The supervisor of Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a black male has been outside the store for a few hours and has been acting increasingly peculiar as time went on and that he would like him removed. Police spoke with the man, and identified him. The man was noticeably agitated and seemed hesitant to answer police questions, other than identifying himself. When police tried to get in contact with the supervisor of Speedway, the supervisor left the scene. The man asked police if he could be transported to the Community Kitchen. Police transported him there without incident.

* * *

A caller reported several young men checking car door handles in the area of some apartments on Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a woman who said that her vehicle (KIA, AL tag) had been gone through, but nothing of value was taken. She said she did not keep anything of value in the vehicle, but she could tell it had been gone through by the way the contents of the glovebox had been scattered inside the vehicle. She and her friend were able to provide Ring camera footage of three younger black males trying door handles and one entering the woman's vehicle. Another vehicle, a silver Ford (TN tag) also appeared to have been burglarized, with items strewn about from the glove box and console. Police were unable to make contact with the owner of the second vehicle to find out if anything had been taken. Officers searched the area, and were unable to locate any people matching the suspects' descriptions. Two video clips were given to police. Any charges or theft report from the second vehicle are pending contact with the owner.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Howard Johnson, 3109 Parker Lane. A guest staying in a room told police a man had been driving by his room and yelling at him and calling him through Facebook messenger. The guest said he was unable to tell what the man was yelling at him and wanted him to stop coming to his room and disrupting him. The man had shown up in a green SUV with a blue tarp strapped to the top. The man was no longer on scene on police arrival. The man was located at a later time at the Walmart parking lot, 3550 Cummings Hwy., where his interactions with the guest were addressed.

* * *

A man at the Raceway, 2528 Broad St., was causing a disorder and refusing to leave. Police spoke with the man and he told them the clerks would not allow him to purchase anything, so he was causing a disorder. The man is homeless in this area and causes numerous disorders at this location. The store clerk wished for the man to be escorted off the property. The man left

without issue.

* * *

A woman on Bailey Avenue told police she and a man were in a verbal disorder. She said she was leaving the apartment to walk towards the elevator when the man snatched the keys from her and ran away. While police were speaking with the woman, the man was constantly calling her. At one point police answered the phone. He told police that he at first did not know anything about the woman's vehicle. After asking him again about the vehicle, he told police he was not with the

vehicle. When asked a final time about the woman's vehicle, he told police he would tell her where the vehicle was, but he never followed through with giving her the information. The woman told police she wished to prosecute for the theft and that she would go to court regarding the incident. Police entered her vehicle into NCIC.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Parkdale Avenue. Police found the vehicle parked in the roadway and confirmed the vehicle was stolen that morning. The owner was notified and took possession of the vehicle. It was removed from NCIC. The key was not located with the vehicle.

* * *

A guest called police from the Kinley Chattanooga Southside, 1409 Market St., and said another man was in his hotel room. He said the man came in the second story window. Police saw no way from outside nor inside the building to get to his second story window without a ladder. This was later verified by the front desk associate who confirmed for police the windows of the hotel do not open. The guest said the man came in through the window, but was unable to show any damage to the window or how to open the window.