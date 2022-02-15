At 20th Anniversary Of Tri State Crematory, Land At Noble, Ga., Remains Off Limits

It has been 20 years since the Tri State Crematory scandal at Noble, Ga. Nearly 350 bodies were found scattered over the crematorium property owned by Tommy Marsh and his family.

Tommy Marsh was a respected businessman and left the business to his son, Ray Brent Marsh. Authorities said the son in some cases gave families of the victims concrete dust instead of cremated remains.

Marsh was convicted of numerous charges including abuse of a corpse. He served 12 years but was released from a Georgia prison in 2016.

There were many lawsuits. In one settlement, all the buildings on the property were to be torn down by the spring of 2005.

No one now has access to the land although it remains titled in the Marsh name. One judge ruled the property was to be preserved in peace and dignity as a memorial to those whose remains were mistreated.