Contraband Seized During Security Sweep At The Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a targeted security sweep on Tuesday, at the Silverdale Detention Center located at 7609 Standifer Gap Road.

During this search, HCSO’s K9 units were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force, and the East Ridge Police Department.

The alerts provided by K9 units have resulted in the seizure of contraband.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

The investigation will attempt to determine the scope of the smuggling operation and arrests may follow.