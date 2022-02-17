Police Blotter: Man Leaning Over Balcony Is Trespassed From Starbucks; Woman's Boyfriend Takes Her Phone And Keys

A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning uncomfortably far over the balcony barrier and appeared to have almost fallen over several times. An officer spoke with the man as he was walking north on Broad Street across from Starbucks. The officer asked to him to gather his belongings. At the request of the manager the man was trespassed from this Starbucks. He was given a ride to the library.

* * *

An officer responded to East 46th Street in reference to a suspicious activity. The officer spoke with a man who was parked in the driveway. The residence was vacant and the man did not have a lawful reason to be there. He was driving a blue 2012 Chevy Cruze. He was asked to leave the property and he did without incident.

* * *

A woman at Vive for Women at 1819 Broad St. told police she arrived at the gym around 5 a.m., believed her car doors had been locked, and went inside to work out. When she returned to her vehicle, she saw that her car had been gone through. She said her wallet, along with her Tennessee ID, debit cards, credit card and $60 in cash had been taken from her vehicle. There were witnesses who said that they observed two older black males in their 60’s walking away from the vehicle, but didn’t see them in the car. Police checked camera footage at a nearby store, Gordon’s, but did not observe anyone walking by that store. The woman said she froze all the cards and that she just needed a report.

* * *

A man on Kellys Ferry Road told police his 2001 Lexus RX300 was stolen out of the driveway while the vehicle was warming up. The car was BOLO'd and entered into NCIC. The keys were in the vehicle at the time of the theft. Later that day the car was recovered on Curleque Drive. It was called in by a neighbor who said the property owner was out of town and they noticed the vehicle parked in the drive that morning. The vehicle was unoccupied and no key was found with it. The vehicle owners were notified to take possession of the vehicle and it was removed from NCIC. Two phones were found in the vehicle that did not belong to the owner. Police took possession of the phones to turn into property in case investigators wish to follow on any leads.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police that for the past three years his neighbor would make rude comments to him when he walked by. He knew the neighbor only as Ryan and wasn't specific as to what he says to him. He also said that he had never attempted to discuss the problem with the neighbor or address the issue with management. Police were not able to make contact with Ryan at his apartment.

* * *

A woman on Foust Street called police and with the use of an interpreter service said someone stole her immigration papers, her ID and perfume from her car. The interpreter could get no further information as the woman was quite upset.

* * *

An elderly woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police her son was speaking to another officer on the side of the house. There were no other officers on scene. Per earlier reports, it appears that the woman suffers with dementia. The officer didn’t find anything distressful occurring at the residence.

* * *

A man on Bunch Street said sometime during the past two weeks someone gained access to his vehicle and stole two firearms from the backseat floorboard. One of the firearms (Century Arms, Mini Drako AK47 7.62 pistol) was entered into NCIC as stolen. The other firearm (Smith and Wesson 9mm) was not entered into NCIC because the man didn’t have the serial number.

* * *

A man on South Hawthorne Street told police his vehicle had been stolen. He said the white 2005 Jeep Liberty had been left with the windows down but no key to the vehicle. The Jeep had his personal belongings in it as well. It has damage to the front bumper and a large crack in the windshield. Police checked the area to see if the man had misremembered where he had parked the Jeep, but it was not located. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Jasmine Street told police she moved to this address over a year ago. She said her garbage can had been stolen at her old address and she believes someone stole her identity. The woman said that she used to throw personal information away. She has received multiple credit cards that she did not apply for. In addition, the woman said that numerous credit checks have been done on her by businesses, and she has not authorized these actions. She has not been contacted by any collection agencies to date. She has followed up with the FTC and they provided her with a case number. She didn’t have a specific monetary claim at this time.

* * *

A woman on Starview Lane called police and said she wanted her boyfriend to leave her apartment but he was refusing to do so. Police arrived on scene and approached the apartment door, but no disorder could be heard. The officers knocked on the front door and still got no response or any sounds from inside. The dispatcher tried to call the woman back, but no contact was made. The police did not find or hear anything or a person in distress.

* * *

Police received a call of suspicious activity on East 46th Street. Upon investigation, police found a man who said he was there on behalf of the management company to see why the property had been condemned. The management company is White Water and the owners of the property are River Run Nine, LLC. The man said he had been inside and had changed the locks on the property. Police checked the residence.

* * *

A woman on Melrose Drive called police and said someone had gained access to her unlocked vehicle and stolen her disabled phone and $300 in cash.

* * *

A man was sleeping in front of the Tennessee Lottery building at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the reporting person who wanted the man trespassed. The man was informed that he was trespassed, and left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street told police she was in an argument with her boyfriend because he thinks she was talking to another guy last night. During that argument last night, he took her phone and she left it alone and did not argue with him or attempt to get the phone back. This morning they continued the argument and he left in a black Nissan truck with tinted windows. He had her phone and her car keys with him. She did not want to press charges for anything and only wanted her phone and keys back. The woman currently has a revoked driver’s license.