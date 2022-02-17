Tips Lead To Capture Of Arson Suspect In Wednesday's Fire At Golden Gateway Apartments

Information from the community helped in the quick apprehension of an arson suspect in Chattanooga.Jimmy Lebron Hill Jr., 31, was taken into custody Thursday morning by fire investigators and CPD.Hill is now charged with aggravated arson stemming from an intentionally set apartment fire that endangered the lives of other people at the complex.Residents were alerted to the sound of smoke alarms going off at their apartments on Grove Street Wednesday and they quickly notified 911.Some neighbors even tried to help put the fire out with fire extinguishers.It happened at 10:46 a.m. at the Golden Gateway Apartments, 1110 Grove St.Officials said, "First responding CFD companies found smoke and fire coming out of the window of one of the second floor apartments. They attacked the fire and had it knocked down in 15 minutes, keeping the flames from spreading."All residents had safely evacuated the entire apartment building and a search of the structure confirmed that it was all clear. There were no injuries. There was damage to two apartments, including the unit where the fire occurred and water damage to the unit below it.CFD investigators developed Hill as the suspect in the case and they turned to the public for assistance in locating him. In a short timeframe, critical details were received that allowed authorities to track him down. Hill was brought in for questioning about the incident and then transported to jail.“We greatly appreciate the relationship we have with the community and the assistance they were able to provide us in this case, leading to this major development with an arrest,” said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman.