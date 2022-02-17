Georgia Has 133 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,500 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 133 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,018.

There are 1,500 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,899,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,313, which is an increase of 173 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,233 cases, up 25; 117 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,211 cases, up 3; 108 deaths



Dade County: 2,474 cases, up 6; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,256 cases, up 24; 171deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 27,095 cases, up 13; 365 deaths, up 1