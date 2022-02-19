Police Blotter: Intoxicated Son Breaks His Dad's Car Window; Woman On Curb Says Fiancé Asked Her To Leave

A man on Grays Drive told police his son had busted his car window. He said he did not want to press any charges, just wanted his son to pay for or have the window fixed. Police spoke to the son, who agreed to either pay or fix the window. Police noted both the father and son to be intoxicated at the time.

* * *

A woman on High Ridge Drive called police and said someone broke into her vehicle. She said they picked the driver’s door lock and took a few items. She needed a report to get the lock fixed.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone stole her wallet from her purse while she was at a restaurant at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said there were several charges on some of her credit cards and she contacted the locations. She was told to get a report and they would check video footage for possible suspect info. The woman said she would update the report if she gets more information.



* * *

Police answered an unknown 911 call on Gadd Road. Officers spoke with a woman who said nothing was going on and she was not going to give officers any information or identification, then shut the door. Officers did not observe any marks on the female who answered the door.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a white male panhandling in a posted No Soliciting area at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The officer approached the man and he was identified. He claimed he didn't see the two separate posted signs. He was given a warning and left.

* * *

A woman on East 26th Street said someone entered and rummaged through her vehicle. She is concerned because the vehicle alarm didn’t go off. She was adamant that the vehicle was locked overnight. She doesn’t believe anything was taken.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue said someone cut the catalytic converter off of his Honda Element and stole it. He doesn’t’ know the cost to repair it at this time. He later called police back and said he was able to get his vehicle into an auto shop. He said the suspects also stole the vehicle muffler and o2 sensor. The repair cost was estimated at $2,740.

* * *

A woman on Twin Brook Drive called police and said someone entered her unlocked Chevrolet Suburban and stole her two purses and the contents of each. She contacted all of the credit and debit card companies and canceled the cards.

* * *

An employee at the Shell station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man who was across the street at another store now had been asleep in the bathroom and caused a disorder when she asked him to leave. She wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and trespassed him from the property.

* * *



A man on North Hickory Street called police and said that he got back from a trip and the airline did not have his luggage when he arrived at the Chattanooga Airport. Police explained to the man that he would have to file a claim through the airline for lost luggage, or if it was a theft he would have to file a report with the Airport police.

* * *



A man at 1-9 Exit 185b off ramp eastbound told police they were traveling east on I-24 in the far right lane when they possibly struck a pot hole. They pulled over to the right shoulder and found that the front passenger side tire had burst. They also found that the rim was damaged. The vehicle owner was given a complaint card for his records.

* * *

Multiple calls from a security company came in to police about someone taking tires from Volvo on International Drive. Police observed a black F250 leaving the area with tires in the bed of the truck. Police stopped the vehicle. The driver claimed to have a contract with the dealership to pick up the tires. Inside the bed of the truck were three used tires. A follow-up will be conducted to determine if he does have a contract. The truck the man was driving came back to a tire shop called Tire Square and Wheels.

* * *

A man on East 35th Street Place told police an older looking white male had stolen his tool box off his front porch. The man was told by his roommate the thief was seen in a black vehicle with another white male. The two were last seen headed west from the residence. Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspect's vehicle.

* * *

A person turned in a Mexico passport found; however, the passport had zero identifiers as to whom it belonged. The passport was found at East Lake Duck Pond Park. The passport was taken to Property.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Wilcox Boulevard. Police found a woman sitting outside with a blanket around her. The woman said she was invited by her fiancé last night, but was told to leave. The woman was transported to a residence on Bailey Avenue. She was run through NCIC and found to have no active warrants.