 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Intoxicated Son Breaks His Dad's Car Window; Woman On Curb Says Fiancé Asked Her To Leave

Saturday, February 19, 2022

A man on Grays Drive told police his son had busted his car window. He said he did not want to press any charges, just wanted his son to pay for or have the window fixed. Police spoke to the son, who agreed to either pay or fix the window. Police noted both the father and son to be intoxicated at the time.

* * *

A woman on High Ridge Drive called police and said someone broke into her vehicle. She said they picked the driver’s door lock and took a few items. She needed a report to get the lock fixed.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone stole her wallet from her purse while she was at a restaurant at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said there were several charges on some of her credit cards and she contacted the locations. She was told to get a report and they would check video footage for possible suspect info. The woman said she would update the report if she gets more information.

* * *

Police answered an unknown 911 call on Gadd Road. Officers spoke with a woman who said nothing was going on and she was not going to give officers any information or identification, then shut the door. Officers did not observe any marks on the female who answered the door.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a white male panhandling in a posted No Soliciting area at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The officer approached the man and he was identified. He claimed he didn't see the two separate posted signs. He was given a warning and left.

* * *

A woman on East 26th Street said someone entered and rummaged through her vehicle. She is concerned because the vehicle alarm didn’t go off. She was adamant that the vehicle was locked overnight. She doesn’t believe anything was taken.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue said someone cut the catalytic converter off of his Honda Element and stole it. He doesn’t’ know the cost to repair it at this time. He later called police back and said he was able to get his vehicle into an auto shop. He said the suspects also stole the vehicle muffler and o2 sensor. The repair cost was estimated at $2,740.

* * *

A woman on Twin Brook Drive called police and said someone entered her unlocked Chevrolet Suburban and stole her two purses and the contents of each. She contacted all of the credit and debit card companies and canceled the cards.

* * *

An employee at the Shell station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man who was across the street at another store now had been asleep in the bathroom and caused a disorder when she asked him to leave. She wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and trespassed him from the property.

* * *

A man on North Hickory Street called police and said that he got back from a trip and the airline did not have his luggage when he arrived at the Chattanooga Airport. Police explained to the man that he would have to file a claim through the airline for lost luggage, or if it was a theft he would have to file a report with the Airport police.

* * *

A man at 1-9 Exit 185b off ramp eastbound told police they were traveling east on I-24 in the far right lane when they possibly struck a pot hole. They pulled over to the right shoulder and found that the front passenger side tire had burst. They also found that the rim was damaged. The vehicle owner was given a complaint card for his records.

* * *

Multiple calls from a security company came in to police about someone taking tires from Volvo on International Drive. Police observed a black F250 leaving the area with tires in the bed of the truck. Police stopped the vehicle. The driver claimed to have a contract with the dealership to pick up the tires. Inside the bed of the truck were three used tires. A follow-up will be conducted to determine if he does have a contract. The truck the man was driving came back to a tire shop called Tire Square and Wheels.

* * *

A man on East 35th Street Place told police an older looking white male had stolen his tool box off his front porch. The man was told by his roommate the thief was seen in a black vehicle with another white male. The two were last seen headed west from the residence. Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspect's vehicle.

* * *

A person turned in a Mexico passport found; however, the passport had zero identifiers as to whom it belonged. The passport was found at East Lake Duck Pond Park. The passport was taken to Property.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Wilcox Boulevard. Police found a woman sitting outside with a blanket around her. The woman said she was invited by her fiancé last night, but was told to leave. The woman was transported to a residence on Bailey Avenue. She was run through NCIC and found to have no active warrants.


February 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

February 18, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BREWTON-ADAMS, BRITTNEY ELIZABETH 3901 LEEWARD LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) CARTER, ANTHONY RAY 674 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority Downtown had called police. An officer arrived and spoke with the man who said the driver, a woman, was parked in a no parking zone and he had asked her to move. She refused to leave ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Children Deserve Decency In School

It is no secret that our Hamilton County school libraries and classrooms contain books that are far from decent. In the libraries you will find books that contain references to suicide, sexual abuse, violence, and the strange idea that one can choose to be whatever he or she wants to be. As parents raise questions about how the books became available to their children, the school ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Two old ladies Dolly and Ruby were talking about their grandchildren. Dolly said, "Each year I send each of my grandchildren a card with a generous check inside. I never hear from them... never receive a thank you message." Ruby replies, "I too send my grandchildren a very generous check. I hear from them within a week after they receive it. In fact, they each pay me a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64; Horston Arm Injury Could Be Serious

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. However, Horston left the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors