Eastbound Bachman Tunnel Closed Due To Stuck Tractor-Trailer

Eastbound Highway 41 at the Bachman Tunnel is closed due to a stuck tractor-trailer.
The public should plan alternative routes as an estimated time to reopen is unknown.
February 2, 2022
Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
True Bills:
312820 1 AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 02/02/2022
312821 1 BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL VIOLATION ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,866,676 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 13,760 cases per day from Jan. 23-29.
There have been 22,574 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 19 per day from Jan. 23-29.
The state currently has 3,284 people hospitalized ... (click for more)
Let the local campaign rodeo begin.
It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)
I think I just got hoodwinked in a most wonderful way and, to understand it, you’ve got to know it all started when I let my guard down last month and confided that I’ve never believed in New Year’s Resolutions. I’m a private sort, never complaining about the bad nor languishing in the good, so to share a deep-seated “want to” is a quite a step.
And a ‘step’ is what I wanted. ... (click for more)
It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period.
Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added
Playmakers on both sides of the ball?
Strength up front on both sides of the ball?
Young, promising leg in the kicking game?
“You can’t ... (click for more)
Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half ... (click for more)