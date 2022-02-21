 Monday, February 21, 2022 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Federal Agents Arrest Chattanooga Man On Charges Of Distributing Deadly Fentanyl

Monday, February 21, 2022
Dequan Marquis Cooper
Dequan Marquis Cooper

Federal agents have arrested a Chattanooga man on charges of distributing ice methamphetarnine as well as deadly fentanyl.

Dequan Marquis Cooper, 32, was arrested on Thursday while receiving an illegal drug shipment from a new source of supply, agents said. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Chattanooga Police recently said there had been 10 overdose deaths here in just the first two weeks of February. 

They said Cooper has been operating out of condos in the Shallowford Road and Lee Highway areas.

Agents said the Nashville courier came to 2151 Vaden Village Dr. on Feb. 14. At 10:11 p.m., agents saw a black Dodge Durango pull onto Vaden Village Drive from Ballard Drive. 

The agents got permission to tap Cooper's phone and recorded conversations with "Pooh" detailing arrangements for illegal drugs to be brought from Nashville to Chattanooga.

At one point, Cooper said he had paid $33,000 to get Pooh's cousin out of jail.

 

 


