Criminal Court Judge Greenholtz Applies For Court Of Criminal Appeals Vacancy; Judge Andrew Freiberg Also In The Mix

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz has applied for one of two vacant seats that opened on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Andrew Freiberg, who is Circuit Court judge for Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties, is also one of the seven applicants.

Chattanooga attorney Jay Perry also submitted his name.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the seven applicants when it meets to select nominees for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after Judge Norma McGee Ogle and Judge D.

Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election.

Other applicants are Mark Fulks, university counsel and chief compliance officer at East Tennessee State University; Kyle Hixson, Criminal Court judge in Knox County; Ray Hal Jenkins, a General Sessions Court magistrate in Knox County, and Tracy Jenkins, an assistant district attorney at Maryville.

The Council will hold a single virtual hearing for both vacancies via Zoom on March 3 and March 4.

The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts

Interested individuals may attend the livestream in the Eastern Section at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Knoxville located at 500 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. Visitors who want to attend the livestream hearing at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building must check-in with security for admission to the building.

Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom to verbally address the Commission to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 22, so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the livestream.

If you require an accommodation or have special needs because of a disability, or if you have questions or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at 615-741-2687.