Criminal Court Judge Greenholtz Applies For Court Of Criminal Appeals Vacancy; Judge Andrew Freiberg Also In The Mix

Monday, February 21, 2022

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz has applied for one of two vacant seats that opened on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Andrew Freiberg, who is Circuit Court judge for Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties, is also one of the seven applicants.

Chattanooga attorney Jay Perry also submitted his name.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the seven applicants when it meets to select nominees for two imminent vacancies on the Eastern Section of the Court of Criminal Appeals after Judge Norma McGee Ogle and Judge D.

Kelly Thomas, Jr. elected not to file declarations of candidacy for retention in the August 2022 election.

Other applicants are Mark Fulks, university counsel and chief compliance officer at East Tennessee State University; Kyle Hixson, Criminal Court judge in Knox County; Ray Hal Jenkins, a General Sessions Court magistrate in Knox County, and Tracy Jenkins, an assistant district attorney at Maryville. 

The Council will hold a single virtual hearing for both vacancies via Zoom on March 3 and March 4.

 

The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts

Interested individuals may attend the livestream in the Eastern Section at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Knoxville located at 500 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902 to watch and/or speak in opposition to any applicant. Visitors who want to attend the livestream hearing at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building must check-in with security for admission to the building.

Interested individuals who want to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom to verbally address the Commission to express their opposition concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 22, so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the livestream.

If you require an accommodation or have special needs because of a disability, or if you have questions or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at 615-741-2687.


February 21, 2022

The Hamilton County Republican Party Has A Nepotism Problem

A trend towards nepotism is a noticeable – and not very attractive – element in this year’s Hamilton County GOP primary races. More than 240 years ago, the colonies threw off the idea of a divine monarchy established on the basis of blood relations rather than meritocracy. Indeed, a comparatively youthful America rose to worldwide prominence mostly on the basis that anyone who worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No, Not $408 A Year

I am being asked more and more frequently if I – as a longtime subscriber of Chattanooga’s newspapers – will pay $34 per month for that privilege when the Times Free Press goes to a digital-only replica this year. My answer is a sad “no,” just as I suspect many other former readers will respond to a ridiculous $408 yearly subscription price. I currently pay $42.80 for a 13-week ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Swimmers Are Highlight Of UT Week

Some thoughts and notes about a busy weekend in Tennessee athletics: An SEC championship deserves praise, regardless of the sport. In this case, the acclaim goes to a program that has been underserved in this regard. The Lady Vols swimming & diving team won its second conference championship in three years, winning 17 medals and having 53 swimmers and divers qualify ... (click for more)


