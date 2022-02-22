 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Walker County Water And Sewerage Authority Awarded $20 Million Grant To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 50,000 Residents

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) will receive $20 million to improve access to clean drinking water in unserved and underserved rural communities. Georgia’s Water and Sewer Infrastructure committee selected WCWSA’s proposal as one of 116 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant projects. The state gave priority to applications with broad community impact and local government support. 

WCWSA will install new water mains to distribute reliable and safe drinking water  throughout much of Walker County. The project also calls for the construction of additional storage tanks throughout WCWSA’s distribution network, a new water treatment plant and additional infrastructure to redirect sewer.

The ARPA grant will result in the extension of  82,346 linear feet of water main infrastructure throughout the county. Crews will install water mains along Glass Mill Road, Old Bethel Road to Highway 341, from the Coke Ovens wellfield to Mountain View storage tanks, Tatum Road up Lookout Mountain, and from the Georgia/Alabama state line at Flarity Road to Highway 157 and the Girl Scout’s Camp Adahi.

“50,000 Walker County residents will directly benefit from these water service enhancements,” said Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “Adding these water main extensions will effectively loop our system and the new water treatment plant will allow us to filter up to 12 million gallons per day to serve existing and future WCWSA customers.”

The total estimated cost of all of the water and sewer service improvements is $45,490,000. The ARPA grant received by WCWSA will fund 44% ($20,000,000) of the project costs. Walker County Government will invest $5,000,000 in matching funds with local ARPA dollars, while WCWSA will be responsible for the remaining $20,490,000.

“I’m grateful to our legislative delegation, especially Senator Jeff Mullis, along with Governor Kemp and his team, and numerous other state partners for recognizing the importance of these projects,” said Mr. Whitfield, who also serves as WCWSA chairman. “We now have the resources to make improvements to our infrastructure that will last for the next 50 years.”

“I would like to thank Gov. Kemp and our elected officials for their continued dedication to improving the lives of northwest Georgians,” said Senator Mullis. “A healthy water and sewer infrastructure is crucial for improving the standard of living and general prosperity in our region. These funds will be a tremendous catalyst for growth.”

Rep. Mike Cameron said, “This significant investment from the State of Georgia will be a driver of economic development and improve the lives of hard working Georgians. I want to thank the Governor and our local officials for their tremendous work. I look forward to seeing these infrastructure projects enhance northwest Georgia communities.” 

“Water and sewer infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth,” said Spencer Hogg, project manager, Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. “The $20,000,000  investment from the State of Georgia will have an unprecedented impact on the ability to attract new prospects and help current projects expand. We are thankful for Governor Kemp and the Walker County Commissioners for their leadership.”

Design work is already underway on many of the planned water and sewer projects in Walker County, with a target completion date in the fourth quarter of 2024.


February 22, 2022

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

February 22, 2022

Police Blotter: "G-Stacks" Had Night With Woman At Motel 6 Plus $300; Man Leaves Toyota 4Runner Unlocked With $9,200 Gold And Diamond Ring Inside

February 22, 2022

Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 42 New Cases


If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was ... (click for more)

A woman at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., told police that sometime overnight her wallet was stolen from her room. She said she believed that the suspect is a short black male who stayed in ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 42 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 57 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,954. There were four ... (click for more)



Opinion

We Can't Neglect Early Childhood Education

For decades American schools taught reading through eighth grade. Toward the end of the last century the format began to change to a literacy approach with emphasis on reading throughout all subjects-math, science, social studies and health. Research indicated the developmental foundations of reading occur in K-3 with the third grade being the pivot point where skills should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How ‘Woke’ Is GPS?

When it was first learned that Chattanooga’s Girls Preparatory School had picked a woman from Wilmington, Delaware, as its hastily-hired ‘Head of School,’ the general consensus of the alumnae was “Heaven help us all … The last thing GPS needs after the last debacle is some ‘woke’ soul stirring up a mess.” Apparently Megan Cover, this in her initial year at the famed all-girls ... (click for more)

Sports

#17 Tennessee Takes On Missouri On The Road

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its second straight road game Tuesday, taking on the Missouri Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)


