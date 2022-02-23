Pinkston Places Wife, Her Brother On Leave After Adverse Nepotism Ruling

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said he has placed his wife and her brother on administrative leave.That came after the state comptroller ruled that he violated the state law on nepotism."In response to the comptroller’s investigative report issued today, two employees within the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office will be placed on leave effective immediately. I am reviewing the recommendations of the comptroller’s office and may have additional comments at a later date," District Attorney Pinkston said.

Melydia Clewell, former TV personality, was on his staff, then they married. She is his chief of staff.

