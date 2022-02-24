Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,430 New Cases
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,530.
There are 1,430 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,908,613 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,271, which is an increase of 164 since Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,309 cases, up 17; 119 deaths, up 1
Chattooga County: 5,231 cases, up 3; 109 deaths
Dade County: 2,488 cases; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,353 cases, up 12; 174 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,225 cases, up 16; 372 deaths, up 2