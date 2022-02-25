Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON-TAHAH, COURTNEY L
1923 OAK ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED
207 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, CHARLES HAKEEM
1541 MEREDITH DR 7 CINCINNATI, 45231
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JEREMY TODD
72 RAINBOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETT, CODY MATTHEW
8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
HARRIS, LEON
1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
5180 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, 307074150
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JENKINS, LADARRIES J
2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL
4926 Vincent Rd Chattanooga, 374161019
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS
7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Unknown Unknown, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KONRAD, KORI LYNEA
185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOWE, KENDRICK DEONTE
3099 BUCHANNON RD.
SE #536 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL
105 BENTLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED STALKING
MURR, BRODY LYNN
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED,
NICELY, ELIZABETH KAREN
4231 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLDHAM, RALPH EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FTA (ASSAULT)
PETERSON, SUSIE ANN
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
PETERSON, WILLIAM A
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN
5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE
1057 EAST VIEW RD. GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN
3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VOP (ARSON)
SKILES, SKYLER LYNN
7439 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, JALA T
2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211435
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, LAURA ROSETTA
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
6931 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
4901 ENGLISH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED,
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VAZQUEZ, GABRIEL GUERRERO
502 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL
919 SYLVAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WERTZ, ERIC JOHN
629 SPRING VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
WILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL
1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT
3316 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLINGHAM, TERRY JOE
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE