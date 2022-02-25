 Friday, February 25, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, February 25, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON 
3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON-TAHAH, COURTNEY L 
1923 OAK ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED 
207 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, CHARLES HAKEEM 
1541 MEREDITH DR 7 CINCINNATI, 45231 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JEREMY TODD 
72 RAINBOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVERETT, CODY MATTHEW 
8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

HARRIS, LEON 
1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE 
5180 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, 307074150 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JENKINS, LADARRIES J 
2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL 
4926 Vincent Rd Chattanooga, 374161019 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS 
7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
Unknown Unknown, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KONRAD, KORI LYNEA 
185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOWE, KENDRICK DEONTE 
3099 BUCHANNON RD.

SE #536 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL 
105 BENTLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED STALKING

MURR, BRODY LYNN 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED,

NICELY, ELIZABETH KAREN 
4231 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLDHAM, RALPH EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FTA (ASSAULT)

PETERSON, SUSIE ANN 
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

PETERSON, WILLIAM A 
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING PROMOTION

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN 
5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE 
1057 EAST VIEW RD. GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN 
3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VOP (ARSON)

SKILES, SKYLER LYNN 
7439 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, JALA T 
2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211435 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH, LAURA ROSETTA 
299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN 
6931 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON 
4901 ENGLISH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED,

THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA 
2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VAZQUEZ, GABRIEL GUERRERO 
502 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL 
919 SYLVAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WERTZ, ERIC JOHN 
629 SPRING VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING

WILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL 
1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT 
3316 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILLINGHAM, TERRY JOE 
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE


