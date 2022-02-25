Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON-TAHAH, COURTNEY L

1923 OAK ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED

207 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, CHARLES HAKEEM

1541 MEREDITH DR 7 CINCINNATI, 45231

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, JEREMY TODD

72 RAINBOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVERETT, CODY MATTHEW

8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN

1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



HARRIS, LEON

1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

5180 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, 307074150

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JENKINS, LADARRIES J

2505 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL

4926 Vincent Rd Chattanooga, 374161019

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS

7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Unknown Unknown, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KONRAD, KORI LYNEA

185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOWE, KENDRICK DEONTE

3099 BUCHANNON RD.

SE #536 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAMILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL105 BENTLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED STALKINGMURR, BRODY LYNN8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED,NICELY, ELIZABETH KAREN4231 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLDHAM, RALPH EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFTA (ASSAULT)PETERSON, SUSIE ANN299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPETERSON, WILLIAM A299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SELLERS, KEISHA MICHELLE1057 EAST VIEW RD. GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (ARSON)SKILES, SKYLER LYNN7439 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESMITH, JALA T2624 MAROMEDE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211435Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESMITH, LAURA ROSETTA299 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTAGGS, EDDIE DEAN6931 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEARSTOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIR Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON4901 ENGLISH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED,THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCTVAZQUEZ, GABRIEL GUERRERO502 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL919 SYLVAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWERTZ, ERIC JOHN629 SPRING VALLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGWILLIAMS, JARVARRES KENTREL1534 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT3316 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILLINGHAM, TERRY JOE920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE