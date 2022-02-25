Georgia Reports 102 More COVID Deaths And 1,005 New Cases
Friday, February 25, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 102 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,632.
There are 1,005 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,909,595 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,425, which is an increase of 154 since Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,320 cases, up 11; 120 deaths, up 1
Chattooga County: 5,234 cases, up 3; 109 deaths
Dade County: 2,489 cases, up 1; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,361 cases, up 8; 176 deaths, up 2
Whitfield County: 27,237 cases, up 12; 373 deaths, up 1