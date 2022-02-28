Defense Says It Will Give Other Side Of Charges Against Former UTC Fraternity President

Now Ex-Fraternity president Charles Mote, faces sexual battery and assault charges for an incident at an 11th Street fraternity party back in August. The preliminary hearing was continued to March 24.

Mote’s defense attorney, Bill Speek, said the case is continued because the district attorney was looking for more time to prepare the case. He said the defense is looking forward to Mote’s day in court to show he has been falsely accused.

“We were prepared to put evidence out today that showed Mote was not involved in the conduct that was alleged,” said attorney Speek. “There were several witnesses here that were first hand and observed what happened - they can confirm Mote’s story.”

Attorney Speek said he knew that the police did not speak to everybody involved because the defense immediately launched its own investigation.

“The evidence that we intended to put on today would have clarified a lot of the confusion that's out there,” said the attorney. “We want to make sure people pay attention to the facts and not rumors. This is the kind of charge that can follow him for the rest of his life.”

Court documents say the victim told police she was at a UTC fraternity - Phi Kappa Alpha’s house at 1117 E. 11th - dancing with friends. She said Mote wanted to dance with her and he grabbed her face and tried to kiss her.

She said she went into the bathroom and Mote followed her. She said Mote grabbed her and pulled her into a room. She said he began to undress her despite repeatedly telling him “no'' and “stop.” She said Mote pinned her down and hit her legs multiple times.

She said after 10 minutes Mote went to the bathroom while she tried to find her clothes. Other people allegedly entered the bedroom and the victim said she told them what happened. She said they took Mote into a different bathroom. She said a woman helped her get dressed, while other males removed Mote from the house.

Police said they saw photos of the victim’s bruises on her arms and legs. The woman said both she and Mote were intoxicated. She said they did not know each other. She said she only knew his identity from being told by other people at the party. She later identified him when shown a picture of him.

The victim said she did not remember being penetrated by Mote. He was arrested and booked on Aug. 31. The report was filed through UTC’s online reporting website.