Kim George Goes On National TV To Tell Her Story Of Turmoil, Then Exciting New Beginnings

Chattanooga's Kimberly George told her story of faith on national television to the Christian Broadcasting Network. It aired Thursday on the 700 club and WDEF, Channel 12.

Ms. George talked about going through a divorce, losing her job of 21 years and having her home heavily damaged by the Easter Tornado, 2020 in Hamilton County.

She told the network it was her faith that sustained her.

As Paul Harvey would say CBN didn’t present the rest of the story. Ms. George knew WTVC Channel 9 meteorologist Bill Race having made news releases for the Salvation Army. Mr. Race, who has broadcast the weather in Chattanooga for several decades, came down with COVID and was hospitalized for several weeks.

Ms. George helped the weatherman during his long recovery and the two were married a few weeks ago.

Ms. George, who once worked in the Turner Broadcasting public relations department, emphasized to the network the importance of her faith in Jesus Christ.

She not only has a new husband but a new business - George Communications.

Here is the script:

Kimberly George is a successful marketer and fundraiser for nonprofit organizations. Two decades of work and her strong faith helped prepare Kimberly for a difficult season, just a few years ago.

Kimberly recalls, “As a new empty nester, very alone in a place that I never was prepared for, found myself divorced at the end of 2019. Needing a new home as a single-income mom, I was approved for a mortgage of a new build. Shortly after I moved in - Covid hit! As difficult as that was during lockdown, Chattanooga area experienced an F3 tornado. Neighbors had total losses of homes. The home I had just moved from was damaged.”

Fortunately, her new house was spared. However, Kimberly soon received stunning news, saying, “After 60-70-hour weeks working on the frontlines for this non-profit, I then am called into my boss' office and am told after a 21-year career, I no longer have a job because of Covid restructuring.”

Without a job her faith was tested. Yet she was encouraged as she remembered what her mom had taught her about giving when Kimberly was a young girl, “To give, to tithe, to take care of those who were in need. Mom kept us in church when we were little, and we got an allowance. Even though it was just a dollar, 10% needed to go in every week and I would put a dime in the giving envelope.”

That spirit of giving as a child now helped her be obedient to God’s direction when she didn’t know how to make ends meet.

Kimberly remembers, “Watching church, because that's what we did during Covid. Well, when the giving slide came up, I audibly heard from God, ‘Do you trust me?’ And I said, ‘Of course, I trust you, Lord. You know, God, I just lost my job, remember?’ And He’s like, ‘make a tithe and make it reoccurring’. I was like, ‘Okay. I trust you.’ And I did. In faith, I made that gift. Boy, has He blessed me! My home that I was still on the mortgage of, that went through damage of the tornado, I had to sell but it appraised for $80,000 more than I had expected. And I just attribute that to God. I mean it was money that I never, ever thought that would come.”

Kimberly used the money to start her own public relations and fundraising business.

Kimberly says, “Friends really encourage me to build that business, that I had had on my heart, and I know that God had wanted me to build. It's called George Communications. So now the talents that God gave me through my work at several nonprofits, I now do for multiple nonprofits He brought to me. In nine months, I was able to recoup my entire income that it took me 21 years to build. In the Bible it tells us to trust Him, that if we give, He is going to bless us! As long as I’ve been faithful and have trusted God, He has provided! Tithing to me is honoring God - obedience, trusting, and totally having faith in God.”