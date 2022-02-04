City Taking Downtown Tree Inventory
Friday, February 4, 2022
Chattanooga is kicking off a six-week survey of all downtown trees to better assist the city in maintaining the community’s character and beauty.
ArborPro, a contractor for the Urban Forestry Program within the Department of Public Works, will canvas downtown Chattanooga to gather information relating to the location, size and condition of City-owned trees.
This inventory update, which will be leveraged to set maintenance and beautification schedules, has been 100 percent funded by the Lyndhurst Foundation.
The ArborPro inventory technicians will have proper personal protective equipment; they will wear reflective safety gear, and will carry a tablet.
They will have accompanying documentation identifying them as working on behalf of the City.