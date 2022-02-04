Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 975 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 975 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 1,185 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 93,050.

There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,007.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 266 in Hamilton County, down from 282 on Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 89 Hamilton County inpatients and 43 patients are in ICU, down from 50 on Thursday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 86,023, which is 92 percent.

There are 6,020 active cases, compared to 6,213 on Thursday.