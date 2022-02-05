Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Car Off Battlefield Parkway In Catoosa County Early Saturday Morning

A man was found shot and killed in his bullet-riddled car off Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County early Saturday morning.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting.

Catoosa County 911 received a call about 4:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of T.J. Arnold Circle and Three Notch Road. Responding deputies located a white car with bullet holes in it on Three Notch Road just north of Battlefield Parkway. A man inside the vehicle had apparently died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives have learned that there was a gathering of people at 31 T.J. Arnold Circle prior to the gunfire.

The name of the victim is not being released until family members are notified.

As the investigation continues, Sheriff Gary Sisk asks that anyone with information about these incidents contact Detective Brittany Gilleland at (706) 935-2424.