Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Car Off Battlefield Parkway In Catoosa County Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, February 5, 2022

A man was found shot and killed in his bullet-riddled car off Battlefield Parkway in Catoosa County early Saturday morning.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting. 

Catoosa County 911 received a call about 4:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of T.J. Arnold Circle and Three Notch Road. Responding deputies located a white car with bullet holes in it on Three Notch Road just north of Battlefield Parkway.

A man inside the vehicle had apparently died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives have learned that there was a gathering of people at 31 T.J. Arnold Circle prior to the gunfire.

The name of the victim is not being released until family members are notified.

As the investigation continues, Sheriff Gary Sisk asks that anyone with information about these incidents contact Detective Brittany Gilleland at (706) 935-2424.


Police Blotter: Man Has Car Stolen When He Leaves It Unlocked And Running; Police On Alert For Stolen Honda With Purple Seat Covers, Teddy Bears

Hawkins County Man Says $116,548 Was Pulled From His Late Father's Horizon Bank Account In Chattanooga

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Man Has Car Stolen When He Leaves It Unlocked And Running; Police On Alert For Stolen Honda With Purple Seat Covers, Teddy Bears

A man told police that he left his vehicle running, unlocked and unattended, while he was inside the Hampton Inn, 74 Starview Lane, and he returned outside to find his brown 2011 Buick Enclave had been taken. He was unable to provide any suspect information. Police were told by a staff member that the manager was en route to allow for camera access. Police remained on scene until ... (click for more)

Hawkins County Man Says $116,548 Was Pulled From His Late Father's Horizon Bank Account In Chattanooga

Authorities said $116,548 was pulled from the Chattanooga bank account of the late father of a man who lives at Surgoinsville, Tn., in Hawkins County. The man said the money was withdrawn from Horizon bank between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21. One $42,000 check was made out to Luis Ramirez, while a $15,000 check was made to William Wooster. The latter check was cashed at a credit union ... (click for more)

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A barhopping fellow, four sheets to the wind, stumbles into a bar and declares "I'm buying everyone in the bar a drink! Line 'em up, bartender!" So the bartender pours everyone a drink, and frivolity commences until the bartender says to that first guy, "OK, that'll be $210." The drunk guy says, "I don't have that kind of money!" The bartender throws him out. A few ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Camden Sewell Could Get His Biggest Assignment Yet At UT

Camden Sewell, who has pitched in a number of roles for Tennessee’s baseball team, is a candidate for what could turn out to be his biggest assignment yet. The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander from Cleveland is one of several Vols being considered to fill in for preseason All-American starter Blade Tidwell. He will be sidelined for the season’s start because of shoulder soreness. ... (click for more)

Adult Slow-pitch Softball Registration Underway

Registration is underway for Chattanooga Recreation Adult Slow-pitch Softball Leagues for the spring. Divisions are men's, women's and co-ed, and games will be held at Summit of Softball Complex. Rainbow is for five homeruns and one up, Lookout B is for three homeruns and out, Lookout C is for one homerun and out Lookout D is for no homeruns. Co-ed leagues play on Tuesday night, ... (click for more)


