Circuit Court Division II Candidate Jim Exum Receives IBPO Endorsement

The International Brotherhood of Police (IBPO) has endorsed Jim Exum for Division II Circuit Court Judge. The national group’s support comes three months after local IBPO #673 offered their support to the Exum campaign.

The Exum campaign said, "Mr. Exum is the only candidate with the years of litigation experience and personal insight needed for this Judgeship. He is the only candidate in the race with jury trial experience, marking a large difference between the candidates. Mr. Exum’s experience includes successful representation of clients in civil liability cases, divorce settlements and child custody matters, workman’s compensation issues, employee rights, and multi-million-dollar pay negotiations.

"In addition to his experience, Mr. Exum has demonstrated his tireless commitment to Hamilton County's first responders and has positively affected the County during both day-to-day operations and times of crisis. Due to his active involvement with area first responders, Mr. Exum has assisted under-privileged students and protected domestic violence victims."

Mr. Exum said, “For many years, I’ve represented law enforcement and first responders in the court room. I’ve had their backs during some pretty challenging times. It’s truly an honor to know they have mine. I am honored and truly humbled to have these endorsements for individuals I respect professionally and individually.”