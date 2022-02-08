Hamilton County Has 207 New COVID Cases And 1 More Death

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 207 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 383 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,352.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,016. It is reported the death was a white female, age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 232 in Hamilton County, down from 234 on Monday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 62 Hamilton County inpatients and 42 patients are in ICU, up from 41 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 89,071, which is 93 percent. There are 5,265 active cases, compared to 5,955 on Monday.