Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

706 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL

3105 ENGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALL, MICHAEL E

186 HOMESTEAD CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BEENE, EDWARD BRANDON LEE

1030 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONK, KATY M

155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 373796610

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

302 DUNLAP AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONCAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY48 SUMMERFIELD TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE3914 ROSALIND LN Chattanooga, 374162226Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSEVADING ARRESTCROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK820 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEARCURTIS, SHAWN KATO2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE10948 EUSTICE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEEVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE951 BOYNTON DR APT 3193 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTFENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE1704 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTFLORES, VICTOR TINOCO120 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGAINES, KILEA CHEYANNE1380 BARNES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGANN, DENNIS DEWAYNE188 MCKOPLIN LN DECATUR,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGUPTON, SHELLIE ANN7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHHAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, DANA D182 LEWIS LN PIKEVILLE, 373677260Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, BORIS LUIS4255 HENDRYLSLES BVLD CLEWISTON, 33450Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER 1,000HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHURT, GREGORY SHANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KROLL, DELIANA4008 WEST STUMP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONALTERED TAGLAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5425 WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA119 HOLLYBERRY LANE, APT 243 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCCLURE, LADONTE LEJAUN1701 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMCDONALD, LANISHA2200 WILSON ST APT 2A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORER, ROLAND EARL1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARNOVICK, SCOTT E7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATTERSON, DARIUS JAMALHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPICKETT, THALISA RENEE2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMAR709 SUMMITT AVEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY9319 WIYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JOSEPH TANNER624 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTUCKER, BEAU SCOTT7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETURNER, JAMES HAYDEN2231 LAUNCELOT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGVANHOOK, EDWARD L4809 WINDING LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL DEWATKINS, NATHAN ANDER1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA5002 DAYTON BLVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)