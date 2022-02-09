 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON 
706 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 
3105 ENGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALL, MICHAEL E 
186 HOMESTEAD CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BEENE, EDWARD BRANDON LEE 
1030 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONK, KATY M 
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 373796610 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS 
302 DUNLAP AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY 
48 SUMMERFIELD TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE 
3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
3914 ROSALIND LN Chattanooga, 374162226 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST

CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON 
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK 
820 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 
2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE 
10948 EUSTICE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE 
951 BOYNTON DR APT 3193 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE 
1704 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA 
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

FLORES, VICTOR TINOCO 
120 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE 
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GAINES, KILEA CHEYANNE 
1380 BARNES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GANN, DENNIS DEWAYNE 
188 MCKOPLIN LN DECATUR, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GUPTON, SHELLIE ANN 
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, DANA D 
182 LEWIS LN PIKEVILLE, 373677260 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, BORIS LUIS 
4255 HENDRYLSLES BVLD CLEWISTON, 33450 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1,000

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HURT, GREGORY SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KROLL, DELIANA 
4008 WEST STUMP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ALTERED TAG

LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE 
5425 WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA 
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE, APT 243 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCLURE, LADONTE LEJAUN 
1701 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MCDONALD, LANISHA 
2200 WILSON ST APT 2A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, ROLAND EARL 
1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NOVICK, SCOTT E 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PICKETT, THALISA RENEE 
2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMAR 
709 SUMMITT AVEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY 
9319 WIYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JOSEPH TANNER 
624 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA 
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 374211718 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TURNER, JAMES HAYDEN 
2231 LAUNCELOT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING

VANHOOK, EDWARD L 
4809 WINDING LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN 
114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL DE

WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER 
1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA 
5002 DAYTON BLVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



