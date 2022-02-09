Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
706 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL
3105 ENGART DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALL, MICHAEL E
186 HOMESTEAD CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BEENE, EDWARD BRANDON LEE
1030 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONK, KATY M
155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 373796610
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
302 DUNLAP AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CAPODIFERRO, NOAH JAY
48 SUMMERFIELD TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE
3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
3914 ROSALIND LN Chattanooga, 374162226
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
820 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CURTIS, SHAWN KATO
2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
10948 EUSTICE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
EVERHART, KAVINS MACHELLE
951 BOYNTON DR APT 3193 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
1704 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEMING, FRANCIS LATASHA
3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
FLORES, VICTOR TINOCO
120 MEADOWVIEW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAINES, KILEA CHEYANNE
1380 BARNES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GANN, DENNIS DEWAYNE
188 MCKOPLIN LN DECATUR,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GUPTON, SHELLIE ANN
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, DANA D
182 LEWIS LN PIKEVILLE, 373677260
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, BORIS LUIS
4255 HENDRYLSLES BVLD CLEWISTON, 33450
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1,000
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HURT, GREGORY SHANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KROLL, DELIANA
4008 WEST STUMP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ALTERED TAG
LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE
5425 WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE, APT 243 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCLURE, LADONTE LEJAUN
1701 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MCDONALD, LANISHA
2200 WILSON ST APT 2A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, ROLAND EARL
1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NOVICK, SCOTT E
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PICKETT, THALISA RENEE
2415 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMAR
709 SUMMITT AVEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
9319 WIYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JOSEPH TANNER
624 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA
2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 374211718
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TURNER, JAMES HAYDEN
2231 LAUNCELOT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING
VANHOOK, EDWARD L
4809 WINDING LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN
114 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL DE
WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER
1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA
5002 DAYTON BLVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)