AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 2/9/22

February 9, 2022
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced that his detectives have arrested and charged Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, for the shooting death of 36-year-old Jarvious Brooks on Saturday.
Ellis ... (click for more)
Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and ... (click for more)
Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County.
Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne Roberts. Ms. Roberts had an active felony probation warrant. Agents located Ms. Roberts inside a camper on the property. Also located in the camper was Jonathan Alexander.
Agents executed ... (click for more)
Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us.
For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)
There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)
When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)
University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year.
This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)