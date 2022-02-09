AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 2/9/22

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, Arrested In Catoosa County For Murder Of Jarvious Brooks, 36

Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne ... (click for more)