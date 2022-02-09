Chase Ends With Suspect Vehicle Crashing Into Local Barbecue Restaurant Wednesday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit Lieutenant observed a Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect vehicle was passing vehicles by traveling into oncoming traffic.

The SRO lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Andre Blocker, 21, gave the lieutenant a false name and did not have any government issued identification. Blocker was asked to exit the vehicle at which time he reached for a firearm in the console area. The lieutenant, seeing the weapon, challenged Blocker. Blocker then put the vehicle into drive and drove off at a high rate of speed.

The lieutenant then returned to his vehicle and a pursuit ensued down Glenwood Avenue and then proceeded right onto North Chamberlain Street. As Blocker neared the Ocoee Street intersection, he hit a civilian vehicle causing injury to the driver. Immediately upon hitting the civilian vehicle, Blocker lost control of his car and struck a brick column at a barbecue restaurant at 2416 Ocoee Street causing substantial damaged to the structure.

Upon crashing his vehicle, Blocker fled on foot and ran behind a daycare facility nearby. Law enforcement personnel from the HCSO and the Chattanooga Police Department immediately established a perimeter and locked the daycare facility down. Blocker was captured shortly thereafter without incident. The firearm was recovered in Blocker’s vehicle where it was found to be loaded with one round in the chamber.

“This incident, which began as a traffic stop, is yet another example of how our deputies stand ready to protect our community and illustrates how quickly an incident can escalate. Our deputies face danger on a daily basis and when situations like this occur, they are able to respond quickly and professionally thanks to their high level of training and experience. Fortunately, this situation ended without anyone being seriously injured or killed,” said Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

Blocker will be charged with reckless driving, no driver’s license, criminal impersonation, possession of a firearm in the commission of felony, evading arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Blocker also had an active warrant from Hamilton County for a probation violation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the accident involving civilian vehicle and the damage to the business.