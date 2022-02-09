 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Chase Ends With Suspect Vehicle Crashing Into Local Barbecue Restaurant Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, February 9, 2022
- photo by HCSO

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit Lieutenant observed a Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect vehicle was passing vehicles by traveling into oncoming traffic.

 

The SRO lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Andre Blocker, 21, gave the lieutenant a false name and did not have any government issued identification. Blocker was asked to exit the vehicle at which time he reached for a firearm in the console area. The lieutenant, seeing the weapon, challenged Blocker. Blocker then put the vehicle into drive and drove off at a high rate of speed.

 

The lieutenant then returned to his vehicle and a pursuit ensued down Glenwood Avenue and then proceeded right onto North Chamberlain Street. As Blocker neared the Ocoee Street intersection, he hit a civilian vehicle causing injury to the driver. Immediately upon hitting the civilian vehicle, Blocker lost control of his car and struck a brick column at a barbecue restaurant at 2416 Ocoee Street causing substantial damaged to the structure.

 

Upon crashing his vehicle, Blocker fled on foot and ran behind a daycare facility nearby. Law enforcement personnel from the HCSO and the Chattanooga Police Department immediately established a perimeter and locked the daycare facility down. Blocker was captured shortly thereafter without incident. The firearm was recovered in Blocker’s vehicle where it was found to be loaded with one round in the chamber.

 

“This incident, which began as a traffic stop, is yet another example of how our deputies stand ready to protect our community and illustrates how quickly an incident can escalate. Our deputies face danger on a daily basis and when situations like this occur, they are able to respond quickly and professionally thanks to their high level of training and experience. Fortunately, this situation ended without anyone  being seriously injured or killed,” said Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

 

Blocker will be charged with reckless driving, no driver’s license, criminal impersonation, possession of a firearm in the commission of felony, evading arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

 

Blocker also had an active warrant from Hamilton County for a probation violation.

 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the accident involving civilian vehicle and the damage to the business.

- photo by HCSO

February 9, 2022

Candidates For Appointment To District 8 City Council Seat Can Begin Applying Next Wednesday

February 9, 2022

Chase Ends With Suspect Vehicle Crashing Into Local Barbecue Restaurant Wednesday Morning

February 9, 2022

Georgia Has 167 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,512 New Cases


Candidates to be named to the District 8 City Council seat can begin applying next Wednesday with the council clerk's office. The deadline will be at noon on March 1. The council will hear ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit Lieutenant observed a Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive a t approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday . The suspect vehicle ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 167 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,358. There are 3,512 new cases reported on Wednesday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Candidates For Appointment To District 8 City Council Seat Can Begin Applying Next Wednesday

Candidates to be named to the District 8 City Council seat can begin applying next Wednesday with the council clerk's office. The deadline will be at noon on March 1. The council will hear three-minute presentations from the contenders. A vote will be held on March 8. The person named will serve until an election on May 3. Council members decided that the appointee ... (click for more)

Chase Ends With Suspect Vehicle Crashing Into Local Barbecue Restaurant Wednesday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit Lieutenant observed a Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive a t approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday . The suspect vehicle was passing vehicles by traveling into oncoming traffic. The SRO lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle pulled over. The driver of the vehicle, Andre Blocker, 21, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. ... (click for more)

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors