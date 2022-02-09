Candidates For Appointment To District 8 City Council Seat Can Begin Applying Next Wednesday

 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Candidates to be named to the District 8 City Council seat can begin applying next Wednesday with the council clerk's office.

The deadline will be at noon on March 1.

The council will hear three-minute presentations from the contenders.

A vote will be held on March 8.

The person named will serve until an election on May 3.

Council members decided that the appointee is free to run in the election.

Also, there will be a runoff election if one candidate does not get more than 50 percent in the May voting.

The vacancy occurred when Anthony Byrd was named City Court clerk.


