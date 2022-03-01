Police Blotter: Man With Sleeping Bag And Pot Tries To Catch A Squirrel; Business Owner Files 5th Report For Burglary

A man on Ballard Drive told police he put a prescription in his mailbox to send to his prescription provider. He said he noticed the next day that his mail flag was still up despite the mail truck being there the previous day. He said he looked inside his mailbox and the prescription was gone. He said he spoke to a postal worker who said there were ongoing issues with mail being stolen in the area. The postal worker also said she saw someone in the man's yard the other day with a sleeping bag and a pot, attempting to catch a squirrel. The man said he was unable to get a description, but he also found a suitcase in his driveway and wanted police to come to look through its contents. A patrol officer was dispatched to the man's location to check out the suitcase.

* * *

A man told police another vehicle struck his side view mirror on Hixson Pike, but did no damage. He said he decided not to make a police report. The other vehicle had left the scene.



* * *

A woman on Guild Street told police she was attempting to move out of the apartment and there was a verbal disorder going on between her and her ex. Police stayed on scene until she removed her belongings from the house and left. She was instructed not to return to this residence.

* * *

Police received a request for disorder prevention at the Ascent apartment complex, 936 Mountain Creek Road. Police were met at an apartment by a woman who said that she was on lease with another woman, and both of them lived in the apartment. She said that due to her ending a

relationship with the woman, she needed to get some clothing from the apartment until arrangements could be made to remove the remainder of her belongings. She requested that officers stand by to prevent a disorder. After speaking with the other woman, she was able to gather some clothing, then departed the area without incident.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he shipped a package via eBay to a buyer in New Jersey. He said the contents of the package were worth $900 and the package was signed for and picked up. Then the buyer told him he actually lived in the UK. He told police he is worried he will not receive payment for the package. He said he contacted the New Jersey police and they

said this was a scam and has happened before. He wished to file a report to have a paper trail in case anything else came of it and he has filed a report with eBay.

* * *

The owner of a business on King Street told police that sometime over the weekend someone stole the propane tank off of a fork truck. The stolen tank is a 33 1/3 lb. tank valued at $250, plus the propane. The owner is also requesting more patrol due to the increase in problems with the homeless population.

* * *

The assistant rowing coach for Michigan State University told police that the team was passing through the area and stayed the night at the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 311 Browns Ferry Road. He said that during the night someone stole eight riggers from the boats. These riggers have an estimated replacement cost of $400 each. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on North Quail Lane told police that sometime overnight someone entered her 2014 Toyota Corolla and rummaged all through it. She said the glove box and both consoles were emptied out, as the person was searching for anything to take. She said her vehicle was unlocked and found no damage.

* * *

A woman called police to the PSC lobby, 959 Gateway Ave., and said she is the victim of identity theft. She said two weeks ago she received a collection letter dated November 2021 regarding an account with Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. Documentation that she provided showed the account opened May 23, 2019 and closed July 31, 2020. She said Friday a summons was hung on the door of her apartment to appear in court regarding this bill. She told police she had never heard of this company prior to receiving the letter and the summons. She said she has not opened an account with this company and needs a report made for identity theft. She also said that she does not have a home computer or access to the Internet to open anything online.

* * *

Police observed a man standing at the I-75 overpass on Shallowford panhandling at the busy intersection. Police informed the man that he could not panhandle in the high traffic area since it slows the flow of traffic. Police ran his information, which came back as negative on warrants. Police thanked the man for his time and stayed on the scene until he left the area.

* * *

A man at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 40 Starview Lane, told police his vehicle, a Toyota Prius, was damaged as it sat parked at Ruby Falls. Police observed the passenger side rear near the tail light to have a puncture mark of unknown origin through the sheet metal. Police do not have suspect information.

* * *



The owner of a business on Brainerd Road told police one of his vehicles he had for sale was broken into and someone attempted to steal the vehicle. Police observed where the passenger side rear window had been broken out and the ignition was broken where someone was attempting to start the vehicle. The man said he does not have video, but said this is the second time this month a vehicle was broken into and the fifth time he has made a report for vehicle and property being broken into. It is unknown who attempted to steal the vehicle and police did not locate any prints on the vehicle.