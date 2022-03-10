Georgia Has 94 More Coronavirus Deaths And 721 New Cases
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 94 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,345.
There are 721 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,917,820 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,812, which is an increase of 142 since Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,380 cases; 122 deaths, up 1
Chattooga County: 5,250 cases, up 2; 111 deaths
Dade County: 2,535 cases, up 10; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,463 cases, up 10; 182 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,276 cases, up 1; 381 deaths, up 1