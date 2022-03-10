Georgia Has 94 More Coronavirus Deaths And 721 New Cases

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)