Georgia Has 94 More Coronavirus Deaths And 721 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 94 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,345.

There are 721 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,917,820 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,812, which is an increase of 142 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,380 cases; 122 deaths, up 1

Chattooga County: 5,250 cases, up 2; 111 deaths

Dade County: 2,535 cases, up 10; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,463 cases, up 10; 182 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,276 cases, up 1; 381 deaths, up 1

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: McDonald's Customer Is Irate About Price Of Chicken Nuggets; Man Who Removed His Pants At Dollar General Told Not To Return


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AFMAN, MALEAH NICOLE 741 MOROSGO DR NE ATLANTA, 30324 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 94 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,345. There are 721 new cases reported on Thursday,

An employee at McDonald's at 4829 Brainerd Road told police a black female ordered some chicken nuggets. She apparently approached the drive-thru window and became angry at the $1 price difference



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AFMAN, MALEAH NICOLE 741 MOROSGO DR NE ATLANTA, 30324 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PUTNAM CO GA) APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 94 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,345. There are 721 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,917,820 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,812, which is an increase of 142 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. "Don't forget him. Just don't forget him," Luther's wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther's funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, "the man with sunshine in his voice," was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena's hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She's been a commissioner

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee's baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display

Vols Power Their Way To Pair Of Wins Over James Madison

Finishing the first game with a 9-8 walk-off win in the 10th inning, then tying a program record with seven home runs in the second game of the series, the No. 3 Tennessee baseball team beat James Madison in a pair of games Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Game 2 Recap Tennessee (12-1) tied a program record, hitting seven home runs in the second game of the


